Telford Tigers v Sheffield Steeldogs: Coach Greg Wood not intending to hold back as he targets NIHL National Cup triumph

Coach Greg Wood believes his Sheffield Steeldogs team have what it takes to hold off Telford Tigers tonight. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Telford were confirmed as regular season champions on Friday night when a 7-2 defeat for Swindon Wildcats at Basingstoke Bison made it impossible for the Shropshire team to be caught.

And while the 2019-20 campaign was ultimately cut short by the coronavirus pandemic, the lockdown didn’t come until after Tom Watkins’s team had done the double of league and cup.

They will be desperate to repeat that feat tonight, leaving open the possibility of a treble with the play-offs still to come.

But they come up against a Steeldogs team already three ahead following their 6-3 first leg triumph at Ice Sheffield 10 days ago and with serious ambitions of their own.

A three-goal margin appears a comfortable position to be in, but Steeldogs’ head coach Greg Wood is not intending for his team to come out at Saint Quentin Gate and simply protect their advantage.

“We normally fare better against those teams that are a bit more open and come after us, rather than those who come and park the bus,” said Wood, whose team came off second-best against the Tigers at the same venue on Sunday in a 3-2 league defeat.

“We base ourselves on quick puck movement and good transition and it just makes things easier when teams come after you because it opens space up.

“And I don’t just want to go there and protect our lead – I want to go there and try and extend it, put them under pressure early on in the game and force their hand.”

Not surprisingly, Wood expects the league champions to come out of the blocks flying tonight in an attempt to eradicate his team’s healthy advantage as early as possible.

“I know how good we can be, I also know how inconsistent we can be at times and it’s about getting guys performing at the right times,” added Wood.

“In the semi-final against Swindon and the first leg of the final, we were fantastic, we did it when it counted and so tomorrow night needs to be another one of those nights.”

Andreas Valdix (right) scored a goal and two assists in the first leg of the National Cup final against Telford Tigers. Picture: Peter Best.