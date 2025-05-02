'They are fighters': Coach's pride as upstart Great Britain ice hockey stand one win from world championships

Pete Russell has spoken of his immense pride in the “fighters” who have taken Great Britain’s men’s ice hockey team to within one win of a return to the top table of the international game.

Great Britain have won four games out of four this week in their World Championship Division I Group A tournament in Romania, and face a winner-takes-all showdown with Poland in Saturday evening’s gold medal game.

At stake is a place at next year’s World Championships in Switzerland against the established ice hockey countries like United States, Canada, Finland and Sweden.

Head coach Russell, whose team beat Italy 5-1 on Thursday on the back of two goals from Rotherham-born Liam Kirk, said: “For a small hockey nation where our players are outnumbered by quality imports, that’s just amazing.

GB players celebrate their win against Italy that sets up a gold-medal game with Poland on Saturday (Picture: Dean Woolley)

“We are going through a big transition period with our national team and this group are now carrying the flag of our country. They are doing it with enthusiasm, respect and pride.

“As a coach I am in my fourth final this season and I would not want to go into a goal medal game with anyone else.

“They are fighters and will put it on the line both mentally and physically. We are so, so proud of them.

“The power of togetherness is a weapon and during this WC we are all pulling on the rope through the phases of low momentum and high momentum, it’s a great feeling.

"It’s about partnership and helping each other.”