'They never gave up hope': Leeds Tykes chief on the surprising promotion blueprint his team must follow

Leeds Tykes general manager Jake Brady has cited the example set by the team that pipped them to promotion last season as one for his club to follow in their bid to go one better 12 months on.

Rotherham Titans are riding high in National One right now after spending much of last season waiting for Leeds to slip up and pouncing to capitalise when they did so to claim the National Two North title and promotion.

Now Leeds are looking to take the lessons from losing out in a two-horse race into the second half of a season which has become a three-way battle for the title and the sole promotion spot.

Leeds are currently second behind Sheffield RUFC and ahead of Lymm, with the three teams locked on 60 points at the halfway stage of the season with 12 wins, one defeat and 12 bonus points accrued from their 13 games so far.

Jake Brady, Leeds Tykes player and general manager, assess the title race in National Two North with Leeds, Sheffield and Lymm locked on 60 points. (Picture: Tony Johnson)

Brady, who also still plays for the Tykes, said: “We know what’s required after last year. You only have to look at what Rotherham did and fair play to them.

“We beat them early on but all they did was stay within touching distance, they never gave up hope even though it didn’t look like we were going to lose, they just kept going, kept winning and took all their bonus points and then took their opportunity when we went to them.

“Then when we slipped up they capitalised. So we need to do the same this year, make sure we’re focussing on ourselves, not worrying about what Sheffield are doing, we’ve just got to win all our games, take all our bonus points and then once we play Sheffield and Lymm again, that’s our chance then to get our noses back in front.”

Given how intense the title battle was last season, Leeds would have been forgiven for wishing for a more comfortable ride this time, but Brady insists nobody at the club wants it easy.

Sheffield's Rhodri Campbell scores their first try against Leeds Tykes when the two met in October, a game which Tykes won by a point (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

If anything, the fourth tier is getting more competitive, as evidenced by their last two games against teams in Harrogate and Sheffield Tigers who are battling relegation.

“The league seems more competitive this year, Sheffield Tigers gave us a really good game, Harrogate did on Saturday. Everybody is competitive and they’re all scrapping,” said Brady.

“Nobody wants us to be steamrollering the league because you’re not going to get the best out of yourselves. You want a league that’s exciting, every game is a contest that people want to pay to watch. It looks like it’s the three of us now.

"How are Sheffield going to turn out in the new year, how are we going to turn out?

“It’s the halfway point and it’s almost like the season is starting again because we’re all on 60 points - it might as well be zero.”

Leeds lost at Lymm but beat Sheffield earlier this season. Both those clubs have to come to the Sycamores in February and March.