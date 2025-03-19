The old stand set for demolition.

Ambitious plans have been unveiled to replace an outdated stand at Thirsk Racecourse with a new £5m landmark building.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A planning application has been submitted to North Yorkshire Council to demolition the current stand which was built in the 1960s. The building would then be replaced with a three-storey facility which would include a public bar on the ground floor, a premium dining room on the first floor and a roof terrace on the second floor.

James Sanderson, chief executive of Thirsk Racecourse, said the planned new stand would be the latest improvement to take place at the venue, with the aim of creating a modern course fit for the 21st century.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve patched and patched the stand over the last few years but it’s come to the end of its useful life and we need to look to the future. If you’re not going forward in racing you’re going backwards and we don’t want to do that.

An artist's impression of the new grandstand.

“Racing is a very good sport and we’ve got to modernise to attract the next generation of racegoers and keep the current generation happy.”

Mr Sanderson said that subject to planning and finance, work could start this September, with the projected estimated to take 18 months to complete.

He added that if not this year, it was likely work would start in September 2026, with the course continuing to operate as normal while the project was completed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Supporting documents submitted with the application by KCA Architects add that the racecourse needed to continue to “evolve and develop”, with the stand targeted at racegoers who wanted an “upgraded experience”.

“As part of the ongoing evolution of the course, there is the opportunity to create an upmarket stand, which is situated on a prime development site within the heart of the course enclosure.

“The north side provides spectacular panoramic viewing across the racetrack and winning line with the south delivering views across the parade ring and enclosure.

“The site sits in the heart of the circulation routes making access easy for the racegoer, non-racing activities plus vehicles for deliveries. The position is ideal for a new landmark building.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The papers say the existing stand has served the racecourse well over the years but is now outdated and has numerous structural issues, with a recommendation from structural engineers that the building be demolished.

The architects say the new stand will have prime viewing of the winning line.

Their report adds: “The intended proposal is to provide a simple and light building with clear viewing of the racing functions that are associated with the horses and operation of the day. It is important that the building is visually distinctive whilst responding to and complementing the site, setting and character of the surrounding area.”

The stand will include a walkway on the first storey to the existing Chestnut Room. The top floor will be an upmarket garden roof terrace with a large, enclosed canopy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The canopy will be a steel-framed structure with a stretched fabric covering to offer shade and protection from the elements.