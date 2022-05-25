On track: Winter Power is still on course for Royal Ascot depite her defeat in the Temple Stakes. Picture: Nigel French/PA Wire.

The King Power Racing-owned four-year-old won three times at York last season, including a Group One triumph in the Nunthorpe in August.

And while she subsequently failed to fire in either the Flying Five at the Curragh or the Prix de l’Abbaye at ParisLongchamp, hopes were high ahead of her reappearance in the Group Two Temple Stakes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But after racing prominently for much of the five-furlong contest, Winter Power weakened tamely and passed the post eighth of the 10 runners, with Great Habton handler Easterby putting the performance down to a lack of match fitness.

“She’s fine. She’s come out of it sound and well,” said the North Yorkshire-based trainer.

“She just had a blow and needed the race, but she seems all right.

“That (King’s Stand) is the idea.”

When asked if Winter Power could run again before the Royal meeting, Easterby added: “I wouldn’t have thought so, but you never know.”

Tom Marquand is “absolutely buzzing” at the prospect of being reunited with Addeybb in the Coral Brigadier Gerard Stakes at Sandown tomorrow.

The William Haggas-trained eight-year-old has won three Group Ones in Australia as well as the Champion Stakes at Ascot in 2020 under the jockey.

The Pivotal gelding was seriously ill earlier this year with blood clot on his hock, but has fully recovered.

“He looks fantastic and I’m absolutely buzzing to get back on him,” Marquand said.

“He’s an absolute star and you couldn’t find a better ride.”

Sawbuck created his own little piece of racing history at Punchestown yesterday when winning at odds of 300-1.

Trained by Cheltenham Gold Cup and Champion Hurdle-winning rider Conor O’Dwyer and ridden by his son, Charlie, he made just about all the running for a famous success.

Prior to his win, Luke Comer’s He Knows No Fear held the record as the longest-priced winner in Ireland, having also won at 300-1 at Leopardstown in August 2020, but Sawbuck now shares that honour.