'To win it for Sheffield would be a big accomplishment', says long-serving Sharks star Jordan Ratinho

They don’t like you talking about their silverware drought at Sheffield Sharks, and on Sunday they have a chance to put an end to it when they take on the Surrey 89ers in the Super League Basketball Cup final in Nottingham.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nine years have passed since a team that burst out of the gate during their formative years in the 1990s, winning 14 trophies, last won a piece of silverware.

Atiba Lyons has been coach through the good years and the relatively leaner years, Mike Tuck moved from playing staff to front office, but only one player comes close to having lived half of that time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jordan Ratinho, a Californian, first arrived in Sheffield midway through the 2020-21 season.

Mr Dependable: Now in his fifth year with Sheffield Sharks, Jordan Ratinho has become one of the team's most reliable players.

He has lived through the end of the Ponds Forge years and the move into the Canon Medical Arena, runner-up finishes in the league and semi-final heartbreak in the play-offs.

“I’ve seen the evolution of the last four or five years,” says the guard who celebrated his 27th birthday this week.

“We’ve had our ups and downs but this year we’ve started to put it all together and we’ve got a lot of wins under our belt now and hopefully we can keep the momentum going and get our first trophy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve waited a long time for this, my first opportunity at a cup final and I’m excited at the chance.”

Clutch shooter - Jordan Ratinho.

When he first arrived, Ratinho was an all-action, three-point shooter who Lyons would often rely on for 38 minutes of a 40-minute game.

In time he has become a reliable defender, unselfish in his style of play but still deadly from behind the three-point line.

A laid-back Californian he might be, but Ratinho has taken to life in Sheffield, with the trust between himself and head coach Lyons a strong one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Coming over mid-season you’ve got to find your way but for me it just fit immediately,” said Ratinho of his arrival in late 2020.

“Coach trusts me and that’s why I’ve been around so long.