Tokyo Paralympics – Tears of joy for Hull’s Chris Skelley after taking judo crown

TEARS OF JOY: Hull's Chris Skelley wins gold in the 100kg - Men's judo event at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. Picture: ParalympicsGB/PA Wire.

Hull’s Skelley was born with genetic condition oculartanious albinism but a decline in his vision at the age of 17 turned his world upside down. The 28-year-old – whose former coach Jeff Brady died less than three weeks before the start of the Games after suffering from Parkinson’s disease – secured the greatest moment of his life to date by beating Ben Goodrich in the men’s B2 -100kg final.

A self-confessed “awful crier”, he promptly burst into tears as he grabbed a Union Flag following glory at Nippon Budokan and blubbed long after edging out his American rival.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s been a long road for the last 11 years – it was heartache in Rio but now it’s a different type of crying, it was a big relief,” said Skelley, who finished fifth in Brazil five years ago.

MAGIC MOMENT: Chris Skelley celebrates gold in Tokyo. Picture: ParalympicsGB/PA.

“Eleven years ago I was in the darkest part of my life because everything left me and the only thing that was left was my judo and to have that come true today, I couldn’t believe it.

“I lost my coach Jeff Brady only a few weeks ago and he was a big influence along with Ian Johns (British Judo Paralympic head coach). Everyone has just supported me over the years and believed in me. A lot of the time I’ve not believed in myself.

“Everyone laughs at me, I’m an awful crier. I cry at anything. I never expected to do this as a job; it’s my hobby, I love it because I love judo. And to stand here and talk to you now as a Paralympic champion, I’m lost for words.”

Skelley, who has a passion for cars, was forced to halt a budding career as a mechanic due to his declining sight, as well as give up his love of playing rugby.

Chris Skelley from Hull, pictured on his way to winning gold in Tokyo Picture: imagecomms/ParalympicsGB/PA

While there was no podium place in Rio, he did return from that Games with the love of his life, wheelchair tennis player Louise Hunt. The couple will marry next year, with Skelley certain more tears will flow.

“It’s going to be even worse (at the wedding),” he said. “I can get away with it here because obviously I’m fighting other men but I can’t get away with it there, I will be blubbing like a baby.