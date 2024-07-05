TOM BARRY returns to Sheffield Steeldogs having grown as a player during his four years’ away, says player-coach Ben Morgan.

The defenceman came through the Sheffield junior system in a rapid rise which saw him debut for the Steeldogs aged just 16 back in 2013.

He remained at Ice Sheffield for the next seven seasons, his time there only ended following the Covid pandemic, when he joined Peterborough Phantoms once lockdown restrictions were lifted in time for the 2021-22 NIHL National season.

He also started the following campaign in Cambridgeshire but exited early, making the briefest of stops at Widnes and Basingstoke before securing a spot on the Leeds Knights roster.

GOING HOME: Tom Barry, pictured in action for Hull Seahawks last season, is heading back to hometown team and former club, Sheffield Steeldogs for the 2024-25 NIHL National season. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

It proved a shrewd move for both coach Ryan Aldridge and Barry himself as the Knights marched towards a league and play-off double in only their second season.

Somewhat surprisingly, Barry was again on the movethe following summer when he was snapped up by Matty Davies at Hull Seahawks.

An ever-present, Barry came close to more silverware when the Seahawks finished runners-up in the NIHL National Cup.

The Seahawks revealed in May that Barry would be returning for a second season in East Yorkshire but, on Tuesday, announced that would not now be the case.

THAT WAS THEN: Tom Barry holds off Leeds Chiefs' Adam Barnes during his previous spell with Sheffield Steeldogs in 2019. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

That has enabled the Steeldogs to bring Barry home, a necessary move given they saw experienced defenceman Lee Haywood depart for Hull on Wednesday.

“Bringing Baz back home is great for him personally and for us as a club,” said Morgan. “He has certainly grown as a player and a person by spreading his wings and gaining valuable ice time around the league in recent years.

“It’s this experience which he will lean on to show everyone why he’s worthy of a spot on our team this season. He will bring bags of energy, but also look to display stability and reliability in his play.”

Barry’s intention was always to come back home when the time was right.

CHAMPION MOMENT: Tom Barry (back row, centre) part of the Leeds Knights team that won an NIHL National league and play-off double in 2022-23.

“It’s always been something I’ve wanted to do since I left Sheffield and I feel now the time is right,” explained the 27-year-old right-hander. “The team looks young, fast and exciting and I’m looking forward to being a part of it.