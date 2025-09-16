Tom Pidcock and Cat Ferguson look to add more rainbow jerseys at UCI Road World Championships in Rwanda
The 26-year-old is already a mountain bike and cyclo-cross world champion, and is one of eight men selected, including Leeds-born 21-year-old Bjorn Koerdt.
Koerdt rides for UCI WorldTeam Team Picnic–PostNL and also joined Pidcock in contesting the Vuelta Espana which only finished at the weekend.
Olympic time-trial silver medallist Anna Henderson will be the sole representative in the elite women’s category, while Skipton’s Cat Ferguson goes for glory in next Thursday’s Under-23s road race.
Yorkshire teenager Ferguson won both the time-trial and road race in the junior category of last year’s world championships.
Performance director Stephen Park said: “The road world championships are always a prestigious event in the cycling calendar and it’s fantastic to be part of this historic event, the first road world championships in Africa. The event provides a tough course that will ask a lot from our riders, but I am confident that, as ever, they are up to the task and will bring home some fantastic results.
"Because of the evolving nature of pro road cycling in recent years, our riders have incredibly busy race schedules throughout the season. But year-on-year, to see this calibre of British talent keen to put on a red, white and blue jersey and travel far and wide to represent their nation, is a testament to them, their coaches and the wider support staff that make these opportunities a reality.
“The event in Rwanda offers huge development opportunities for our younger riders to get a taste of racing at this level, while pushing our elite riders to their limits and I have no doubt these championships will deliver a true spectacle that will showcase bike racing at its best.”