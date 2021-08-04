Trainer Kevin Ryan considers his options for Glass Slippers

This was the Kevin Ryan-trained Glass Slippers winning the Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint last November in Kentucky under Tom Eaves.

The five-year-old has already struck gold three times at the highest level, having added to her 2019 Prix de l’Abbaye triumph with victories in the Flying Five at the Curragh and the Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint last season.

Having missed Royal Ascot, Glass Slippers made her belated comeback in Friday’s King George Stakes – and a fine effort to finish third to Suesa has teed her up perfectly for either the Nunthorpe at York on August 20, or a defence of her Flying Five crown next month.

Ryan, who trains at Hambleton, said: “I was delighted with Glass Slippers – she ran a great race.

“She’s come out of the race well and will improve a lot for the run. It bodes well for the rest of the year with her.

“She’s in the Nunthorpe and the Flying Five, and we’ll decide which way we go nearer the time.”

The North Yorkshire trainer is hoping to secure more imminent Group One success with stable stalwart Brando, in this weekend’s Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville.

Although the nine-year-old has not managed to get his head in front since summer 2019, he proved he is no back number when beaten less than three lengths into seventh place in the July Cup at Newmarket on his latest appearance.

This was Suesa and William Buick winning last week's King George Stakes at Goodwood - with Glass Slippers back in third on her seasonal reappearance.

“Brando goes for the Maurice de Gheest,” said Ryan. “He ran very well in the July Cup – he’s still got it.”

In other York knews, Ismail Mohammed’s Zain Claudette is primed for a step up to Group Two level in the Sky Bet Lowther Stakes at this month’s Ebor Festival.

The filly has won twice thus far, taking a maiden event at Newmarket in June before triumphing in the Group Three Princess Margaret Stakes at Ascot last month.

“She’s doing very well, we’re giving her a bit of good work this week and the following week she will do some work on the grass,” Mohammed said.

“She’s ready for the big race (the Lowther), the big jump, so far she is very well. After the race (the Princess Margaret), she was different, she’s improved day in, day out, she’s very fresh.”

Though the chestnut has swiftly risen through the ranks to take part in Group races, Mohammed is no rush to take on Group One performers and will first see how Zain Claudette fares on the Knavesmire.

William Haggas has the defence of Adeyybb’s Qipco Champion Stakes crown very much in mind for his globe-trotting gelding.

Having twice struck gold in Australia in the early part of last year, the son of Pivotal landed a cherished first domestic Group One at Ascot in October under Tom Marquand who has such rapport with the horse.

Marquand and Adeyybb went to Australia again this year – and again landed the Queen Elizabeth Stakes. He made his seasonal British return with a very creditable runner-up finish to St Mark’s Basilica in the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown.

“It was great to win the Champion Stakes last year, fantastic. Addeybb was really on his game that day, too. If we can get him like that again that would be great,” said Haggas.

“Right now he is in a field, but he will have a run before the Champion Stakes. He was a little bit rusty in the Eclipse and the ground wasn’t really slow enough for him.