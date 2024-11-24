UK Championship: Snooker’s battle lines are drawn at Barbican

Barbican and battle have become synonymous over the years and never more so than the opening weekend at the Victorian Plumbing UK Championship in York.

The battleground was set when defending champion Ronnie O’Sullivan – bidding for a record-extending ninth UK title – fell at the opening hurdle at the York Barbican, losing 6-4 to qualifier Barry Hawkins.

On the neighbouring table, Shaun Murphy came through a nerve-jangling decisive frame to emerge 6-5 winner to halt the redemption story of Zhao Xintong.

And it was a similar story for Ding Junhui, who won the final three frames, to edge out Robert Milkins 6-5.

It meant David Gilbert’s 6-4 win over Xiao Guodong was almost a stroll in the park. Almost.

And that was just the opening day in York, to the delight of a packed Barbican – the home of the UK Championship, second only to the World Championship on the snooker calendar.

World No 20 Hawkins had to win two qualifying games simply to reach York, and when O’Sullivan opened with breaks of 128 and 114 to go 3-1 ahead, it looked ominous.

But Hawkins battled back to win 6-4 – his first win over the eight-time UK champion in eight years – to secure a last-16 match with Gilbert.

"It wasn't looking good at 4-2,” said Hawkins. “Luckily Ronnie missed a red to the middle and that was maybe the turning point. I can understand everyone saying Ronnie was going to beat me. I've crumbled so many times against him in the past. I didn't today. I've finally got one over him after eight years.

“I felt good and I thought I was going to win the match. When I got the chances and felt strong. If I can take that forward into the next rounds then I will be dangerous. Sometimes that bottle just empties. When you are in the zone, you don't feel like you are going to miss.”

Murphy – looking to add to his 2008 UK title – has teamed up with Peter Ebdon, after admitting he had gone a ‘bit soft’ on the table.

From 3-0 up, Zhao – looking to rebuild his career after serving a two-year ban for his indirect involvement in a match-fixing scandal – levelled the contest, before Murphy scrambled over the finish line. He faces Ding in the last 32.

Murphy said: “I should have been 4-0 up at the interval, but losing that frame gave him a foothold. From then it was anyone's game.

“I think I've gone a bit soft in the last few years. You forget that this is war. It is player vs player.

“There are no team mates or excuses. I have gone a little bit gentle. To have someone like Peter in my corner, he is someone who has been there and done it. He has felt those feelings and got through them.”

Three-time UK champion Ding may live in Sheffield, but he has a special relationship with the Barbican.

He reeled off breaks of 57, 135 and 63 to turn a 5-3 deficit into a 6-5 win to leave Milkins stunned.

“Winning is all that matters. Whether you are struggling or playing very good, you just have to win,” said Ding.

“I have confidence to compete in matches. Even when I’m just making 30 or 40 breaks and playing some good safety shots, I feel good. It is different to how I have felt at other times. I always like playing here at the Barbican Centre. I think I have had the most success in my career in this venue.”

Mark Allen clawed his way back from 3-2 down to defeat Jackson Page 6-4, the same scoreline which saw Ali Carter account for Ryan Day.

Allen sealed the win with an impressive clearance from the green, but managed a highest break of just 56 in a low-quality contest in York.

“It’s actually quite depressing to be honest, the way I’m playing at the minute,” the world No 3 said.