Under-pressure England boss Steve Borthwick out to find killer instinct against Japan

Whether England win or lose at Twickenham on Sunday, the noise around Steve Borthwick's position is only going to grow louder when attention turns to the 2025 Six Nations.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Even if the Red Rose put Japan to the sword – as they did the last time they celebrated a win in June – Borthwick's critics will stress it merely papers over the cracks.

England have lost five straight matches since beating the Brave Blossoms 52-17 in Tokyo, their worst sequence of results since 2018.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yet only a lack of staying power has prevented them from coming out of a testing schedule in credit.

Borthwick's side have lost the autumn matches against New Zealand, Australia and South Africa by a combined 16 points after pushing the All Blacks close in their backyard in July.

England have shown enough promise in attack to earn Borthwick a stay of execution but others would argue that there is no way back for the former Leicester Tigers boss following seven defeats in 11 games in 2024.

Ultimately, rugby matches last 80 minutes, not 60, and Borthwick must take responsibility for England's limp finishes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If the unthinkable happens this weekend and Eddie Jones wins on his return to Twickenham with Japan, Borthwick could have few complaints if he does not make it to the Six Nations; if England claim the victory and he does lead them into 2025, there is no understating just how significant a tournament that will be for the national team, the third under his watch and second of the latest World Cup cycle.

Steve Borthwick is under pressure at the end of a frustrating autumn for England. (Photo: David Rogers/Getty Images)

At the end of a frustrating autumn campaign, England’s third-place finish at last year’s global tournament is a distant memory.

For his part, the 57-cap former captain is only interested in finding a killer instinct in the final match of the year.

"We put ourselves in a position to win those games against the best teams in the world," said Borthwick. "Not delivering the final blow has certainly been an issue, that final punch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's certainly something we're disappointed and frustrated we haven't been able to do. Many of the things have been working very well to get us into those positions."

England have shown promising signs but have ultimately been left empty-handed. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Perhaps understandably given the scrutiny over his position, Borthwick has played it safe with his team selection.

The starting side for Sunday shows only two changes from last week's 29-20 loss to South Africa, Tom Curry returning at blindside flanker and George Furbank filling the full-back berth.

Borthwick has freshened up his bench with the inclusion of uncapped prop Asher Opoku-Fordjour, while Fin Smith replaces George Ford as Marcus Smith's fly-half understudy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 20-year-old Opoku-Fordjour – a member of the England Under-20 team that won the junior World Cup during the summer – was only called into the training squad when Joe Marler announced his retirement in the build-up to the opener against New Zealand but is now poised to make his Test debut in a change that could spell the end of Dan Cole's international career.

Tom Curry's return has sparked controversy. (Photo: David Rogers/Getty Images)

"It was three weeks ago when he came into the squad and he certainly took no step backwards," said Borthwick.

"He really went out in the session and I think everybody in the squad thought: 'What a competitive player this guy is'. I think he ended up with a load of stitches over one eye, a dead leg – he looked like he played a physical match.

"It was training but that's his nature. He throws himself into it and that impresses absolutely everybody in the squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When you start looking at the number of new caps that we've had throughout this year, I think this is actually the ninth new cap in 12 Test matches. You start looking at the transition of where this team is now compared to where it was a year ago. I'd say there’s been a lot of transition through this year already.

"I think we’ve moved on in terms of the transition of the team to a younger group of players very quickly this year."

Curry's return has raised questions about player welfare, with the all-action forward sustaining his second concussion of the season and fifth in two years only a fortnight ago.

Marcus Smith has been a positive for England this autumn. (Photo: David Rogers/Getty Images)

Borthwick has stressed that Curry, who will be reunited with Sam Underhill and Ben Earl in the back row, would not be playing unless he had ticked every box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There are stringent measures in terms of the players' return to play," said Borthwick.

"The welfare of players is paramount. He's gone through all those protocols, a number of different consultations, independent specialist consultations. He feels great and is raring to go. The process has been very thorough.