Ben Keating of United Autosports has conceded there is “no coming back” after a trip on to the gravel in the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Keating was behind the wheel of #23 in the LMP2 class when it came off the track within the first hour of the race.

The vehicle became stuck in the gravel and eventually had to retreat to the garage for a lengthy period.

It did eventually re-emerge, although was soon in the garage for work on an alternator issue.

Ben Keating found himself stuck in the gravel. Image: United Autosports

Keating has clarified the problem, explaining how a piece of gravel appeared to have become stuck within the car.

He also took the opportunity to hail his team as “great”, while conceding it had been a bad day at the office for himself.

Taking to social media platform X, formerly Twitter, Keating said: “Sad to say that I had a trip into the gravel very early in my first stint.

"Later, it looks like a piece of gravel got stuck between the belt and alternator pulley and broke the pulley.

"There is no coming back from this. This is a great team. Bad race for me.”

United later confirmed the car had been repaired and returned to the track.

Posting on X, the Wakefield-based team said: “The #23 is back on track, after an alternator issue brought the car into the garage for repairs. Well done team.”

Keating, 52, is a Le Mans veteran and first raced on the Circuit de la Sarthe nearly a decade ago, in 2015.

He was a Le Mans winner in 2022, scooping victory in the LMGTE AM class with Henrique Chaves and Marco Sorensen.

A seasoned endurance racer, he has also tasted victory at Sebring and Daytona.

For the 2024 edition, he was placed in #23, an Oreca 07, in a team alongside Filipe Albuquerque and Ben Hanley.

However, the incident has dashed his hopes of adding to his collection of wins in the 2024 edition of Le Mans.

His teammate, Albuquerque, had spoken pre-race of the danger of a single incident derailing plans.