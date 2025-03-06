Video - Can Sheffield Sharks and Sheffield Hatters land a Super League Basketball Cup double

Nick Westby
By Nick Westby

Head of Sport

Published 6th Mar 2025, 19:00 BST
The Sheffield basketball fraternity descends on Nottingham on Sunday with the city’s leading men’s and women’s professional teams hoping to land a trophy double.

Both the Sheffield Sharks and Sheffield Hatters have made it through to the Super League Basketball Cup finals at the Motorpoint Arena.

Two storied clubs in their respective leagues, Sharks face the Surrey 89ers in the men’s final at 3.30pm and the Hatters play Oaklands Wolves in the women’s final, tipping off at 12.30pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Here’s our video preview to the two finals as we assess the chances of both South Yorkshire clubs.

Jamell Anderson soars to the basket for the SLB Cup-final bound Sheffield Sharks. (Picture: Adam Bates)Jamell Anderson soars to the basket for the SLB Cup-final bound Sheffield Sharks. (Picture: Adam Bates)
Jamell Anderson soars to the basket for the SLB Cup-final bound Sheffield Sharks. (Picture: Adam Bates)

More stories building up to the final:

How Sharks came to Hatters aid to give them a fresh start – click here

Interview with Sheffield Sharks’ longest-serving player Jordan Ratinho on his first final for the team – click here

Related topics:Sheffield SharksSheffieldSuper LeagueNottinghamSurrey

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice