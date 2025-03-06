Video - Can Sheffield Sharks and Sheffield Hatters land a Super League Basketball Cup double

The Sheffield basketball fraternity descends on Nottingham on Sunday with the city’s leading men’s and women’s professional teams hoping to land a trophy double.

Both the Sheffield Sharks and Sheffield Hatters have made it through to the Super League Basketball Cup finals at the Motorpoint Arena.

Two storied clubs in their respective leagues, Sharks face the Surrey 89ers in the men’s final at 3.30pm and the Hatters play Oaklands Wolves in the women’s final, tipping off at 12.30pm.

Here’s our video preview to the two finals as we assess the chances of both South Yorkshire clubs.

Jamell Anderson soars to the basket for the SLB Cup-final bound Sheffield Sharks. (Picture: Adam Bates)

