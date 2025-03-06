Video - Can Sheffield Sharks and Sheffield Hatters land a Super League Basketball Cup double
Both the Sheffield Sharks and Sheffield Hatters have made it through to the Super League Basketball Cup finals at the Motorpoint Arena.
Two storied clubs in their respective leagues, Sharks face the Surrey 89ers in the men’s final at 3.30pm and the Hatters play Oaklands Wolves in the women’s final, tipping off at 12.30pm.
Here’s our video preview to the two finals as we assess the chances of both South Yorkshire clubs.
More stories building up to the final:
How Sharks came to Hatters aid to give them a fresh start – click here
Interview with Sheffield Sharks’ longest-serving player Jordan Ratinho on his first final for the team – click here
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.