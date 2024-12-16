'We have the talent to compete at the highest levels': Basketball bodies receive huge funding boost

The sport of basketball has received the funding boost it has long craved due to its vast participation numbers.

The British Basketball Federation (BBF) has been allocated £2.925m by UK Sport for the period leading to the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

And Sport England has announced an additional £1.55m, channelled through Basketball England, which is aimed primarily at boosting Great Britain’s performance in the 3x3 format of the game, which will return to the streamlined Commonwealth Games in Glasgow in 2026.

Sport England has also invested an uplifted £2.4m into Basketball England’s Talent Pathway to support the development of players, coaches and professional staff through the junior ranks to elite level.

Sheffield-born Quinn Ellis playing for Great Britain as they stunned Greece in the EuroBasket qualifiers at the Copper Box Arena last month.

It represents a threefold increase in public funding for elite basketball at national level.

BBF chair Chris Grant said: “This funding represents a vote of confidence in the work that we’ve already done to raise standards on and off the court, as well as an endorsement of our vision and plans to take GB Basketball to new heights.”

“Basketball is the second most-played team sport among young people, and nobody doubts that we have the talent to compete and win at the very highest levels.

"The key to success is the development of a coherent player pathway that has clear performance standards and works towards a common goal. High quality development for coaches and professional staff sits alongside performance and player welfare as key themes in the strategic future of British Basketball.

Sheffield Sharks player Jamell Anderson #8 of Team England reacts against Jesse Wagstaff #24 of Team Australia during the Men's 3x3 Basketball Gold Medal match on day five of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. New funding announced today will support England's 3x3 programme (Picture: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

"The additional funding from UK Sport and Sport England will enable us to take all of this to the next level. It is an exciting time for the sport.

“The simultaneous announcement of additional investment from Sport England is ground-breaking and recognises the joined-up plan that we were able to present alongside Basketball England.”

The chair of Basketball England, Paul Blanchard, said: “This is a hugely important and exciting moment for basketball and the result of positive collaboration between the British Basketball Federation and Basketball England.

“The award is an indication of the faith in our shared vision for the game shown by our respective funding partners, UK Sport and Sport England.”