Wharfedale nearly tripped up Leeds Tykes, can they now ruin Sheffield RUFC's title chase
For as picturesque as their Threshfields home is, it is also a formidable place to go for visiting teams. Title-chasing Leeds Tykes escaped there by the skin of their teeth four weeks ago. Today it is the turn of second-placed Sheffield RUFC.
“All the pressure is on them,” said Jake Armstrong, Wharfedale’s player / forwards coach.
“Historically Wharfedale have been associated with turning teams over when no one expects it, and we’re going to try and do that again this weekend.
“We always have a good dig at Sheffield, but they don’t have too many chinks in their armour; they’ve got a strong pack and their backline is pretty dangerous.”
What Sheffield director of rugby Anthony Posa would give to get out of the Yorkshire Dales with four points, or five if they’re lucky.
Only Leeds and Hull have done it so far this season. But Wharfedale sit fifth in the league because they haven’t been able to replicate that form away from Threshfields.
“We’ve struggled for consistency,” admitted Armstrong, whose side finished third last season. “We started with four wins but we’ve not put a run together since.
“We’re still playing some nice rugby and still capable of beating anyone in the league, we pushed Leeds all the way and probably should have beaten them.
“We would have liked to have pushed on from third, but fifth, now, would be a success for us. The games we have are games you can get revved up about.”