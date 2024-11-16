Wharfedale began the National Two North season strongly, but a defeat to their local rivals Otley had a shattering effect, one which more than a month later they are still trying to overcome.

Having won three out of three to start the season, defeat to their rivals from along the River Wharfe sparked a run of four defeats in their next six, dropping the Greens to level on points with today’s visitors, Preston Grasshoppers.

Player/coach Jake Armstrong admits it has been “up and down” as Wharfedale seek some consistency. He told The Yorkshire Post: “We’re playing a better brand of rugby; we’re scoring more tries. We’re happy with that side of things, we know that our attack is better than it was last season. We’re in a good place in regards to that.

“The other challenge has probably been inconsistency of performance, I think discipline at this level is huge. Up and down is a good way to put it, we’re inconsistent but some of our performances have been very good.”

Wharfedale's player coach Jake Armstrong during a loan spell at Doncaster Knights in 2022 (Picture: Tony Johnson)

Looking to their next fixture, the Grasshoppers have started well, racing to reach half of the wins they tallied in the whole of the 23/24 season and will look to extend their good start against Wharfedale.

“You have to scrap for any point you get and we’re not expecting Preston to be an easy game,” said Armstrong. “They’re having a better season than last season so that’s good to see. What we’re expecting from Preston is pretty much what we’re expecting from everyone in the league: physically looking to dominate you, good up front with a bit of a clinical edge out wide.”

Wharfedale have picked up a try-scoring bonus point seven times. In comparison, they ended last season with just 13 try bonus points.

“The brand that we’re playing does play into the game of we’ll score 40, you score 37… Will it be high scoring? It will be because it’s a home game and we always tend to put on a bit of a show at home,” said Armstrong.

After Preston, Wharfedale take on Lymm, Chester, Fylde, and Harrogate before Christmas, hoping to rediscover their winning ways.

Armstrong said: “I think success for us over the next couple of months looks like winning games.

“Our attack this season has been a big focus and that’s come to fruition. We’re starting to add on top like our defensive principles and really being a team that’s tough to beat, which is notoriously what Wharfedale are.”

Of his own role, as a player and a coach, Armstrong explained: “I think having the input I’ve got on the coaching side of things and then being able to step onto the pitch works well for both myself and the club because I can take a little bit of control of what the forwards do but also step on the pitch and perform at the weekends.”

Leeds Tykes look to get their title challenge back on track at home to Chester following last week’s defeat to Lymm which gave their rivals from Cheshire the upper hand in the promotion race.