Everything you need to know about today’s 2023 Grand National Steeplechase

The iconic Grand National Steeplechase will take place later today featuring 40 horses against Aintree’s 30 fences over a four mile run.

The final 40 runners were announced on Thursday and the defending champion, Noble Yeats, is among the favourites to retain the crown after Sam Waley-Cohen previously guided the 50/1 shot home after seeing off the challenges of Any Second Now and Delta Work.

A total of 85 horses had initially been entered to take part in today’s main event but they have now been whittled down to over half, with Corach Rambler another big name tipped to win.

With only hours to go before the big event, here is all you need to know ahead of the iconic horse-racing festival...

When is the Grand National?

The horse-racing festival began on Thursday 13 April and concludes today (Saturday 15 April) with the Grand National Steeplechase. The full schedule for today is listed below.

Saturday 15 April: Randox Grand National Day:

1.45pm: The EFT Systems Maghull Novices’ Steeple Chase, Grade 1

2.25pm: The Bridle Road Handicap Hurdle, Grade 3

3pm: The Turners Mersey Novices’ Hurdle, Grade 1

3.35pm: The JRL Group Liverpool Hurdle, Grade 1

4.15pm: The William Hill Freebooter Handicap Steeple Chase, Grade 3

5.15pm: The Randox Grand National Steeple Chase, Grade 3

6.20pm: The Weatherbys nhstallions.co.uk Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race, Grade 2

How to watch the Grand National

ITV will have the coverage from the upcoming festival with broadcasting starting at 2pm and will conclude at 6:15pm this evening.

The horse-racing can be found on ITV1 and fans can also stream the action through ITVX. Ed Chamberlain will lead the presenting team and is set to be joined by former jockeys Sir AP McCoy and Ruby Walsh as well as Rishi Persad, Chris Hughes and Alice Plunkett.

Full list of horses & odds

As per William Hill...

• Noble Yeats - Sean Bowen 9/1

• Delta Work - Keith Donoghue 9/1

• Corach Rambler - Derek Fox 9/1

• Mr Incredible - Brian Hayes 12/1

• Ain’t That A Shame - Rachael Blackmore 12/1

• Gaillard Du Mesnil - Paul Townend 12/1

• Longhouse Poet - JJ Slevin 14/1

• Le Milos - Harry Skelton 14/1

• Any Second Now - Mark Walsh 16/1

• The Big Dog - Aidan Coleman 16/1

• Capodanno - Danny Mullins 16/1

• Galvin - Davy Russell 18/1

• Vanillier - Sean Flanagan 20/1

• Our Power - Sam Twiston-Davies 20/1

• Lifetime Ambition - Sean O’Keeffe 25/1

• The Big Breakaway - Brendan Powell 25/1

• Coko Beach - Harry Cobden 28/1

• Back On The Lash - Adam Wedge 28/1

• Roi Mage - Felix de Giles 28/1

• Velvet Elvis - Darragh O’Keeffe 33/1

• Minella Trump - Theo Gillard 40/1

• Gabbys Cross - Peter Carberry 40/1

• Carefully Selected - Michael O’Sullivan 40/1

• Cloudy Glen - Charlie Deutsch 50/1

• Eva’s Oskar - Alan Johns 50/1

• Mister Coffey - Nico de Boinville 50/1

• Enjoy D’Allen - Simon Torrens 50/1

• Fury Road - Jonjo O’Neill Jr 50/1

• Sam Brown - Johnny Burke 66/1

• Born By The Sea - Phillip Enright 66/1

• Fortescue - Hugh Nugent 66/1

• Dunboyne - Jack Tudor 66/1

• Diol Ker - Kieren Buckley 80/1

• Cape Gentleman - Jody McGarvey 80/1

• Hill Sixteen - Ryan Mania 80/1

• Francky Du Berlais - Ben Jones 80/1

• Darasso - Luke Dempsey 80/1

• Escaria Ten - Adrian Heskin 100/1

• A Wave Of The Sea - Shane Fitzgerald 100/1