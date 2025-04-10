Whirlwind Jimmy White stands in Ashley Carty's path to the Crucible
The 29-year-old was not even born when White competed in his sixth - and last - World Championship final back in 1994.
The ‘Whirlwind’ is one of snooker’s most iconic figures, having reached six Crucible finals, but never winning the sport’s most prestigious title.
Now 62, White will play Carty tomorrow at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield in the second round of qualifiers.
The winner of that match would then need to win a further two rounds to qualify for the televised stages at the Crucible, with the championships beginning on April 19.
White kept alive his hopes of qualifying for the first time since 2006 with a nail-biting, final-frame win over Ukrainian Anton Kazakov in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
Leeds’ Oliver Lines battled back from 5-0 and 8-3 down to beat UAE’s Mohamed Shehab 10-8. Lines next plays Michael Holt tomorrow.
Also in second-round action on Friday, Halifax teenager Stan Moody faces Scotland’s Dean Young, who ended the dream of Poland 14-year-old Michal Szubarczyk’s with a 10-8 first-round victory.
Today, Leeds duo Sanderson Lam and David Grace are both in action. Grace plays Sunny Akani, while Lam opens against Liam Davies.