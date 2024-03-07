Why are play-off seedings important for Sheffield Sharks and the British Basketball League

Sheffield Sharks are currently sixth and mathematically only three wins from securing a play-off birth for the 29th successive season. Tonight they welcome seventh-placed Surrey Scorchers to the Canon Medical Arena (tip-off 7.45pm). Lose and Surrey will replace them in sixth.

Why is it important? Where you finish dictates who you play in the end-of-season play-offs; first v eighth, second v seventh, third v sixth and fourth v fifth.

The play-off format this year has changed, with the league’s new American owners opting for a best-of-three series in the quarter-finals and semi-finals, as opposed to the two-legged system that has been in place for many years.

Sheffield Sharks' Devearl Ramsey in action against their play-off rivals Newcastle Eagles (Picture: Tony Johnson)

Top four would be the target for Sharks, which would give them two home games in the first play-off round. They are currently four wins shy of Leicester Riders, who occupy fourth.