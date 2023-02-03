WITH a prominent role in a new franchise this season in NIHL National, it has been an eye-opening time for Hull Seahawks’ Matty Davies.

Having retired from playing last month, the 33-year-old has eased his workload slightly, but still has two other hats to wear - one as head coach, the other as co-owner of the team.

It has been a testing first year for the club who, after Ian Mowforth’s decision to step down before Christmas, now have Davies and co-owner Joe Lamplough running the day-to-day operations.

First with Hull Pirates then, after the pandemic with Leeds Knights, Davies got a taste first-hand as a player with what the British game’s second tier was all about.

EYE-OPENING: Hull Seahawks coach and co-owner Matty Davies believes NIHL National has plenty to offer fans. Alex Tighe/Seahawks Media

Since forming the Seahawks last Spring, though, the former GB international centre has gained more of an insight into how things work behind the scenes. He likes what he sees.

In reality, the 14-import Elite League containing the likes of Sheffield Steelers, will always beat NIHL National for quality, purely because of its largely full-time status.

But Davies believes the second tier has plenty to offer, with the co-ordinated approach from owners making it an increasingly attractive proposition for fans.

“Yes, we’re all trying to win games, yes, we’re all trying to win trophies, but overall, there is a big drive from all clubs to make this league better and stronger,” said Davies.

THAT WAS THEN: Matty Davies, surrounded by his Hull Seahawks team on January after playing his final game before retiring Picture courtesy of Steve Pollitt/Seahawks Media

“Patience is key but, more than anything, it’s about the bigger picture and not being selfish.

“At the end of the day, we’re 11 businesses that need to make things work for each other.

The bigger picture goes out the window as soon as one team or more tries to buy the league. All that will do is devalue the league.

“At the minute everyone is trying to maintain parity - yes, there are always going to be teams that are better than others, but everyone at the moment has the same vision.”

Patience might also be key for Davies and his team as they battle for a play-off spot, their hopes dashed by regulation losses on the road last weekend at Basingstoke Bison and Raiders IHC.

They now face a three-game weekend that, on paper, looks daunting, starting with Friday night’s trip to title-hopefuls Peterborough Phantoms, followed by a home-and-away double-header against Sheffield Steeldogs, with Hull playing host on Sunday (5.30pm) after a Saturday trip to Ice Sheffield (7.30pm).

Points are a must for the Seahawks who, with just 17 games remaining, sit 12 points adrift of the eighth and final play-off spot.

The Steeldogs will be hoping the Seahawks do them a favour in Peterborough on Friday night, but willhave no intention of repaying the favour over the weekend.

A Hull win – the Seahawks did hammer the Phantoms 7-2 on hopme ice in December – would leave Greg Wood’s fourth-placed team eight points adrift of their Cambridgeshire rivals with two games in hand.

