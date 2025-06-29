TOUGH START: Emma Raducanu insists nothing will be taken for granted as she faces a “very dangerous” first-round match at Wimbledon on Monday, taking on 17-year-old British debutante Mimi Xu. The former US Open champion is one of 23 British singles players in action over the next two days. Picture: John Walton/PA

EMMA RADUCANU played down expectations for another deep Wimbledon run ahead of a “very dangerous” first-round match on Monday.

The 22-year-old made the fourth round here last year in her biggest moment since winning the US Open in 2021 but has been dealing with some difficult personal news and a niggling back problem.

And Raducanu – who insisted she is “just good friends” with US Open doubles partner Carlos Alcaraz – will find herself in the position of senior player to be shot at on Court One on Monday when she takes on 17-year-old British debutante Mimi Xu.

“I think it’s a very dangerous match, very difficult,” said Raducanu. “I think Mimi is a really, really good player. I practised with her a few times. A lot of weapons. Also moves really well.

BRIGHT FUTURE: Mika Stojsavljevic, from London, pictured during a practice session at Wimbledon, ahead of taking on takes on 31st seed Ashlyn Krueger in her first round match at the Championships. Picture: John Walton/PA

“For her it’s one where there’s nothing to lose. I remember when I had my first Wimbledon here and I was 18. It’s a great feeling. You just feel completely fearless.

“So I think for me it’s going to be a challenge, but one that I’m looking forward to and I’m ready for.”

Xu is the oldest of three exciting teenagers representing Britain in the women’s draw along with 16-year-olds Hannah Klugman and Mika Stojsavljevic.

Raducanu burst onto the global stage here four years ago with a run to the last 16, and she said: “It does feel like a long time ago. A lot has happened in the last four years.

“It’s good to see a new generation. It keeps us on our toes. It keeps us hungry to improve. It’s just healthy competition between all of us. I know I’m going to have to bring a really good level of tennis if I want to get through it.”

Xu, from Swansea, is also of Chinese heritage, and Raducanu added: “Mimi’s mum has always been really nice to me. I speak to her in Chinese. It’s good practice for me. I get to try and improve my Mandarin, which is good.

“I hit with her a few times at the NTC (National Tennis Centre), especially at the end of last year during the pre-season. Really good hits, really difficult. She’s also a really nice girl. I got to know her at (Billie Jean King) Cup last year. It will be interesting to play her.”

Raducanu admitted her back still is not 100 per cent, with a mixed grass-court season seeing her reach the quarter-finals at Queen’s Club to reclaim the British number one ranking from Katie Boulter before pulling out of Berlin and losing early in Eastbourne.

“Truthfully I don’t expect much from myself this year (at Wimbledon),” she said.

“I know I’ve just been dealing with certain things. I just want to go out there and embrace the moment. I want to embrace the occasion. I know there’s not many opportunities to be playing at Wimbledon.

"You get it once a year and for a finite amount of time. I’m just looking forward to going out there and feeling the surroundings and the atmosphere.

“Right now I’m just happy to be at Wimbledon. I think that is a great motivation to just keep going and deal with everything else afterwards.”

There is a great deal of excitement within British tennis about the up-and-coming female trio, with Stojsavljevic winning the 2024 US Open junior title and Klugman reaching the French Open girls’ final this year, while Xu has already beaten two top-100 players on grass this summer.

Xu will immediately be thrust into the spotlight having drawn Raducanu in a clash that will be played in prime-time, while Klugman will face the player Raducanu beat in the US Open final in 2021, Leylah Fernandez, and Stojsavljevic takes on 31st seed Ashlyn Krueger.

They are sure to compare notes afterwards, with Xu saying: “We’ve grown up together. I’ve known them all since we were seven, eight.

“I think we’ve got a really good friendship, good environment around us, because we all train together now.

"So we can push each other every day. And seeing them do so well makes you want to do well.”

Xu completed her maths A level last summer, two years early, and will take economics next summer.

Stojsavljevic, meanwhile, chose not to play French Open juniors while she took her GCSEs, with Klugman opting to defer her exams until the autumn.

Also facing the forecast hot temperatures today will be Boulter, who takes on ninth seed Paula Badosa on Centre Court.

It is a very tough draw for the 28-year-old, who chose to skip Eastbourne to prioritise trying to have a good run at Wimbledon.

Boulter said: “I do feel like I can play very well on these courts and I don’t think that a seed is going to want to see me in their part of the draw either for a first round.

“I’m very, very excited. I feel like it’s a totally different situation for me coming in this year. I’m not seeded. I’m kind of like a dark horse and I like that feeling.