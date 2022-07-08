Wimbledon: ‘I want more’ says Cameron Norrie after semi-final exit

The British No 1, who had never previously been past the third round of a grand slam, had taken full advantage of a favourable draw to become just the fourth home player in the Open era to make the last four in the men’s singles at SW19.

But trying to beat Djokovic, who has not lost a match at Wimbledon since 2017, was a completely different challenge and, although Norrie made a superb start, the top seed hit back emphatically to win 2-6 6-3 6-2 6-4 and set up a mouth-watering final against Nick Kyrgios on Sunday.

Norrie said: “I think it was a good experience obviously to play him. Especially the level he brings here at Wimbledon. It gives me a lot of confidence.

Novak Djokovic leads the applause for British No 1 Cameron Norrie after their men’s singles semi-final win at Wimbledon. Picture: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

“But it doesn’t mean anything. I think I need to keep working hard and I’ve still got a lot of things I can improve in my game. To reach the semis, reach the Friday of the second week, is pretty sick. But I want to do more of that and go one further and try to win a slam. A lot of firsts for me this week, a lot of good experiences. Hopefully I can take them in my stride. Comparing to Novak, I think it was just the level of execution from him today was better than me. His level of focus, the way he handled his service games was better than me.”

Djokovic has won at least one grand slam title – and more often than not two or three – each year since 2010 barring 2017, when he was dogged by elbow problems.

He arrived at Wimbledon, though, knowing this was likely to be his final chance of the season after his deportation from Australia and quarter-final loss at the French Open, and with a Covid-19 vaccination certificate still a requirement of entry into the United States.

This was therefore a huge match despite all the Serbian’s experience, and it was certainly he who seemed the more nervous in the early stages.

Norrie celebrated a break of serve in the opening game with a leaping pump of the fist, and the crowd could barely believe it when he won five games in a row to clinch the opening set.

Djokovic’s usually flawless groundstrokes were flying long or into the net but the top seed settled down early in the second set and a break of the Norrie serve in the eighth game proved the turning point.

Norrie battled hard in the fourth set to try to get back into the match but the Djokovic serve kept him at arm’s length.

Norrie felt the first set score was more down to Djokovic’s nerves than anything spectacular from himself, saying: “I think I played OK. I just made a lot of returns. I hit the spots well on my serve.

“It was the biggest match of my career. I think it was a six out of 10 set. It was a good start, but it wasn’t enough.”

Norrie, who was seeded ninth, was most proud of being able to come through matches where he was the favourite.

“Coming in here pretty highly seeded, a lot of expectations from everyone around the country – and from myself especially,” he said. “Getting through the draw in the fashion that I did, handling the occasions of playing Centre Court, playing Court One, playing guys that I’m actually favourite to beat. It’s not easy.”

In extending his run of successive grass-court victories to 27, six-time Wimbledon champion Djokovic becomes the first man to reach 32 grand slam finals, while he has only lost one of his last 19 slam semi-finals.