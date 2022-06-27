Wimbledon: ‘It’s amazing to be back with full crowd’ – Andy Murray

The former world No 1 faced a race against time to recover from an abdominal strain he suffered a fortnight ago in time to play at SW19.

The injury did not seem to be an issue but the match sharpness probably was after Murray was broken twice on his way to dropping the first set against unseeded Australian James Duckworth.

But Murray was soon motoring again as he wrapped up a 4-6 6-3 6-2 6-4 victory, with a cheeky underarm serve – only the second of his career – thrown in for good measure.

Andy Murray celebrates victory over James Duckworth. Picture: PA

“It’s amazing to be back here with a full crowd, it’s an amazing atmosphere,” Murray said.

“Obviously I’m getting on a bit so I don’t know how many more opportunities I’ll get to play on this court, so I want to make the most of every time I get to come out here.

“Hopefully I’ll get another match on here in a couple of days.

“I thought I did well to rebound after the first set. Once I started to find my returns I felt a bit more comfortable and I’m glad to get through it.”

Britain's Andy Murray eyes the ball before playing a return to Australia's James Duckworth. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Duckworth has not won a main-draw match all year and is ranked 74 in the world, but he would probably be a lot higher had he not been even more blighted by injury than Murray. The 30-year-old’s powerful hitting had Murray rattled in the first set but the Scot, once again being coached by Ivan Lendl, took a couple of miles per hour off his serve and started hitting the mark more frequently as he levelled the match.

A delicious drop shot brought up break point in the third and it was converted after Duckworth went long following another punishing rally. Murray backed up the break with a hold including that underarm serve as he channelled his inner Nick Kyrgios to the delight of Centre Court. Duckworth did make the return, but then made a mess of an overhead as Murray took the point.

With time heading towards 9pm and the light fading, the fourth set began under the roof.