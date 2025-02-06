Winter Olympics year to go: Four Yorkshire prospects to follow on road to Milan-Cortina

Today marks a year to go until the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina.

A Games spread over numerous sites across the north of Italy, it promises to be an extravaganza of winter sports like no other.

As ever, for a county that has the odd dry ski slope here, an indoor snow zone there and a few ice rinks dotted around, Yorkshire’s representation will be on the smaller side.

But fear not, Yorkshire Olympians are a determined bunch and we will have a few donning Team GB and a White Rose flag come the opening ceremony.

Sheffield's Luke Digby and Anastasia Vaipan-Law compete in the Pairs Short Program during the ISU World Figure Skating Championships at the Bell Centre on March 20, 2024 in Montreal. They are ones to watch on the road to the Winter Olympics (Picture: Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Here, we take a look at four Yorkshire athletes hoping to compete in Milan-Cortina.

Adam Baird

The 34-year-old Royal Marine Commando from Harrogate is the pilot of Great Britain’s second-team 2-man and 4-man bobsleighs.

In his second full season on the bobsleigh circuit, he and his team are trying to raise enough money to get them around Europe and to the world championships in America later this winter, to earn enough high-placed finishes to achieve Olympic qualification.

Harrogate Royal Marine Adam Baird needs financial support and qualification points to get his bobsleigh to Milan-Cortina (Picture: Viesturs Lacis)

They are already part-way to their qualification goal after some strong results this summer, but Baird faces a battle to get there financially - and from a sporting standpoint.

Luke Digby

Sheffield figure skater Luke Digby has won the British title in the pairs competition with partner Anastasia Vaipan-Law four years on the trot.

The duo are also starting to make progress on the international scene. Next month they head to their third successive World Championships in Boston, fresh from their highest-ever finish at a European Championships in Tallinn, just last week - fifth place.

Can it be third time lucky at an Olympics for Katie Ormerod of Brighouse (Picture: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

With the 2026 European Championships in Sheffield next January just a matter of weeks before the Winter Olympics, it promises to be an exciting year for Digby - if the Yorkshireman and his partner can garner enough qualifying points.

Leon Greenwood

The former sprinter from Batley is part of Great Britain’s main 4-man bobsleigh crew, a position they justified with a gold medal-run in a World Cup race in St Moritz at the end of January, their second victory of the season (although Greenwood wasn’t part of the first race-winning crew three weeks earlier).

Sixth at a world championships in the past, there are genuine hopes that if the 27-year-old Spenborough Athletics Club member can keep his place in the final 4-man bobsleigh team, a medal at the Cortina Sliding Centre is within their grasp.

Katie Ormerod

If ever there was an athlete deserving of a slice of Olympic luck, it’s Brighouse snowboarder Katie Ormerod. For so long a much-talked about star of the slopes, she has won medals across the world, but when it comes to the big one, nothing but heartache.

As a teenager going into her first Winter Olympics in PyeongChang she suffered a fractured heel while practising on the snow she was hoping to perform on days later. She didn’t know if she could ever compete again but worked her way back to finally compete at the Olympics four years later in Beijing, but missed out on the finals of Big Air and Slopestyle.