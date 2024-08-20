Women's Open: Can Jodi Ewart Shadoff emulate fellow Northallerton golfer Dan Brown

Northallerton’s Jodi Ewart Shadoff is in the field for the AIG Women’s Open at St Andrews after successfully negotiating qualifying on Monday.

The 36-year-old who has been based in America for over a decade and who finished second in the Women’s Open back in 2017, fired a one-under-par round of 70 in final qualifying at Crail Golfing Society to be one of 12 players to advance to the Open.

At the most recent major in France, the Amundi Evian Championship, Ewart Shadoff recorded a hole-in-one to win a brand new Porsche.

Ewart Shadoff has striking similarities with the last Northallerton golfer to play in an Open: Dan Brown.

He would go on to turn his debut into a memorable week at Troon in which he twice led the tournament and finished 10th.

But he missed six of seven cuts in the lead-up to the Open which gave no hint of what was to come.