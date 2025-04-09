World Snooker Championship: Sanderson Lam walking in footsteps of legends in Crucible quest

Sanderson Lam will not have to venture far for inspiration at this week’s World Championship qualifiers in Sheffield.

The 31-year-old from Leeds is one of 128 players competing at the English Institute of Sport, over four rounds, to win one of 16 spots on offer to play at the Crucible.

Lam enters at the second-round stage on Thursday, when he faces the winner of the first-round clash between Liam Davies or Ahmed Elsayed.

Just a couple of miles away, is the famous Crucible theatre in Sheffield city centre, the scene of some of the greatest sporting moments in history.

Lam has attended the Crucible as a snooker fan, but never played there.

If he needs inspiration, it will be on his doorstep, the ‘buzz’ around Tudor Square and the nearby Winter Gardens not too far away.

“The World Championship in Sheffield, there is a buzz around the city,” he told The Yorkshire Post. “All the posters up, former champions, walking by Winter Gardens. You are so used to seeing it on television, doing the interviews.

“For the players, and for the fans too, it’s just a real buzz. The weather always seems to be really good too, people gathering outside (watching snooker on the big screen) and having drinks.

“When I wasn’t on the Tour I did go and watch snooker at the Crucible, it’s a completely different atmosphere to all the other events.

“Walking down the steps into the arena. I would love to experience it.”

Lam arrives in Sheffield 62nd in the world rankings - he reached the last 16 of the Welsh Open in February - admitting he is a better player since first arriving on Tour as a rookie in 2015.

“This season has been okay, not too bad, not as good as last season,” said Lam, pictured. “Lost a few matches that I shouldn’t have lost.

“This is probably the best I have been (in the rankings) since I came on Tour. It’s been good.

“When I was a bit younger I wasn’t fulfilling my potential, but now I am a little bit wiser and playing the right shots at the right time.

“I have been getting more results, which has built my confidence. That always helps in this game.

“When I did get on the Tour I was quite young, and the more matches and competitions you play in, the more mature player you turn into.

“As you get older, there is more on the line. I am in my 30s now and doing a lot more work, on and off the table. There’s a lot more than just playing snooker, you have bills to pay. You love the game, it’s a great job, but at the end of the day you have to put money on the table. To do that you have to win matches. I am just trying my best. If you prepare well for a competition, you give yourself the best chance to succeed.”

Reanne Evans lost five successive frames as Poland’s Antoni Kowalski completed a 10-4 World Championship qualifying victory in Sheffield.