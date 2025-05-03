World Snooker final: Meet the Bulgarian referee making history at the Crucible

Desislava Bozhilova was a landscape architecture student in Bulgaria when she first had designs on becoming a snooker referee. Tomorrow, she will walk out at the Crucible theatre in Sheffield to officiate in the Halo World Championship final.

In doing so the 32-year-old will make history as the first women to referee all three of snooker’s Triple Crown events – the Masters, UK Championship and World Championship.

It will complete an amazing globe-trotting journey, as Bozhilova becomes only the second woman to wear the white gloves in the Crucible showpiece event, after Michaela Tabb, who officiated in 2009 and 2012.

“I am really excited, it was an amazing feeling when I was given the news,” said Bozhilova. “It is what I have worked towards for many years, it has been my dream. I believe it’s going to be amazing.

Referee Desislava Bozhilova lines up a ball. She will referee the world snooker final at the Crucible this weekend (Picture: Julian Finney/Getty Images)

“When I started snooker was a new sport in Bulgaria. I played pool when I was 13, as there were no snooker tables in my home town (Sliven). I was watching on TV and trying to learn.”

“I was 20 – in 2012 – playing pool and watching snooker on TV, then I found out we had a referees’ association in Bulgaria so I signed up for a seminar, took an exam and started reffing,” she told The Yorkshire Post.

“I used to play pool for fun, as a hobby, I was at university studying landscape architecture.

Desi could be refereeing Judd Trump in the world championship final.

“I think they are connected (to snooker) it all has to do with angles and maths, there is something in common,” she smiled.

“I definitely didn’t expect to referee a world final, especially at the beginning. At the start my dream was to ref a ranking final in Bulgaria.

“It has just started so quickly, with all the events around Europe, and gave me a chance to learn a bit quicker, practice, and get advice from the assessors.”

Living in Bulgaria, Bozhilova – known as Desi in snooker circles – certainly clocks up the air miles as snooker continues to prove it is a global sport.

This year, 10 of the 32 finalists at the Crucible were from China – a new record – while previous champions have come from Canada, Australia and Belgium.

So what are the worst and best parts of the job of a snooker referee?

“The best part is we are so close to the game, we have the best spot during a match,” she said.

“Worst part, maybe travelling a lot, but that’s not bad, it could be a positive. We travel a lot, we see many countries, meet different people, so that’s also good.

“I remember my first match, it was a PTC event in Bulgaria in 2013. John Higgins against a Bulgarian player. I was nervous, very nervous.

“Now I get excited, but not nervous like in the beginning. Nobody is perfect, we do make mistakes. For me, every mistake is embarrassing. Sometimes it happens and you just have to deal with it, learn from it, and try not to do it again.

“There is pressure during a match, but our job is to help the match go easy, not to cause more pressure.

“Dealing with the pressure comes with the job. Our job is to resolve any issues.

“We are trained to deal with situations, when it happens you just have to do your best,” said Bozhilova, whose partner and friends will be watching on from the Crucible sidelines tomorrow.

She took charge of a Crucible semi-final for the first time in 2022 – when Judd Trump knocked out Mark Williams 17-16 – meaning she does have experience of a one-table set-up in the iconic Sheffield theatre. Earlier rounds see two tables operating in tandem, with a dividing screen between them.

“I can’t believe that I will get this opportunity,” she said. “I am very glad to get this chance.

“It’s different from other events. Playing with one table is different, suddenly you have this space around you, which you don’t have in the earlier stages.

“I very rarely play snooker, I might play pool every now and again.

“It’s a bit difficult for me, you need good eyesight, and can’t play with glasses.

“We do have snooker on TV in Bulgaria, but it’s not as popular as the UK. People are starting to watch it more and more.

“I don’t mind when people stop me and want a photo or an autograph, but I don’t look for it. I am glad to do it, but it’s not part of my priorities.”

Bozhilova name-checked referees Brendan Moore – the former Sheffield bus driver – along with Jan Verhaas and Paul Collier, who have helped her snooker education.

“I have learned everything from the likes of Jan, Paul and others,” she said. “They have been our assessors, so right from the start they were giving us advice on what we could do and how we could improve.

“If ever I did something wrong, they would come to me and explain. As referees, we all work as a team.”

Bozhilova is not the only female referee on the main Tour, with Tatiana Woollaston (from Belarus), Malgorzata Kanieska (Poland) and Maike Kesseler (Germany) also officiating this year at the Crucible.

Bozhilova believes the future is bright for women snooker players too.

“We do have some solid female players, Reanne Evans, Ming Nutcharut, quite a few lady players who are doing very well,” she said.

“Obviously it’s difficult to compete with the biggest names, who already have experience with big matches in big arenas.

“I think there will be even more girls from now on.

“I am not one to judge, because I am not a competitor (playing), but I believe the more chances women get and the more women get into snooker, playing and competing, the better they will become.

“As a percentage, much less women get into snooker for a start.

“You need a lot of competition to get better.”

Take a glimpse through Bozhilova’s Instagram page, and it is filled with exotic locations around the world – and cakes!

When she is not working at the snooker table, she loves spending time in the kitchen.

“I wanted to decorate a cake, since then I have been doing that for friends as a hobby,” she said. “I took a course last year.

“I have done a pool nine-ball cake, but not a snooker one yet, but I do have an idea.”

So any plans to open a cake shop when she finally hangs up her white gloves?