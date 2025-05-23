York and Cleckheaton looking to end long trophy droughts in Yorkshire RFU Cup final

Two clubs unaccustomed to winning silverware meet in Hunslet on Saturday with the Yorkshire Cup trophy on the line.

You have to go back 32 years for the last time Cleckheaton’s first team celebrated a cup final victory, the picture of their Yorkshire Shield champions adorning the wall of their clubhouse just off the Chain Bar junction of the M62.

“It would be nice to put another picture alongside it,” says Neil Gilham, the club’s chairman, who was a substitute the last time Cleckheaton got to the Yorkshire Cup final 20 years ago. “It’s been a long time for this club, which would make winning it this year even more special.

“Couple of people potentially retiring as well and it would be a great way for the club in its centenary and those players to end the season.

Time to rise: Josh Plunkett, front, snaffles a lineout for Cleckheaton who meet Regional One East rivals York in the Yorkshire Cup final. (Picture: Jim Fitton)

“I do remember that final 20 years ago,” he adds. “We were beaten something like 40 points to nine by Halifax who were a couple of divisions above us.”

Cleckheaton don’t go in to Saturday’s final as quite as heavy underdogs, but they are marginally second favourite to a York team with their own motivations to end a long trophy drought.

“I think it would be massive for this club,” says Graham Steadman, the former Castleford Tigers rugby league favourite who has spent the last season as head coach of York.

“I was chatting with one or two of the guys who have been there for 10-plus years; they’ve never been in a final, never had any silverware. They won a promotion but because it was in Covid they were never really able to celebrate as a squad.

“We know the challenge ahead against Cleckheaton, we’ll go in there as favourites having beaten them twice in the league, it’s something we’re very much looking forward to.”

Three places separated the two teams in Regional One East, the fifth tier; York finishing fourth, Cleckheaton seventh. Both coaching staffs are wary of their teams going in under-cooked having finished their league campaigns in early April. Keeping players ticking over has been a challenge. Cleckheaton played in the Papa John’s National Cup but had to forfeit their semi-final against Heath because it clashed with the date half their team were on a rugby tour to Budapest.

For York’s Steadman, who has coached Cardiff Blues, Newcastle, Sale Sharks, Glasgow and Scotland in a long career, it has presented him with a new challenge.

“You’ve got to find a balance between guys that are holding jobs down and then coming in two hours every Tuesday and Thursday evening, plus then the commitment of games,” says Steadman, who returned home to Yorkshire from London Scottish after Covid, first with Hull Ionians, then back in league with Featherstone, and now at York.

“It does have its challenges, but it certainly gets you thinking on a different level about your preparation, about what you can actually do and simplifying one or two things but also trying to develop these players.

“Credit to Ionians over in Hull and the boys at York, their commitment can never be questioned. The actual appetite to learn and develop is testament to each and every one of them and I’ve thoroughly enjoyed every minute of every session.”