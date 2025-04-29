York Boxing Gym strikes gold in Portugal

Amateur boxers from Henry’s Gym in York have just returned home with an impressive haul of 11 medals including two gold and four silvers having participated in the three-day Box Cup held in Portugal’s second largest city, Porto.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Our 14 talented amateurs made a powerful statement at a prestigious event on the international stage," said Henry Wharton.

"Theirs was an outstanding performance with each boxer demonstrating skill, heart, and determination to make the gym proud with exceptional efforts across every bout. The gold medals were secured by rising stars Jack Smith and Alex Chrilia, highlighting the bright future ahead for Henry’s Gym. That said it’s hard to single out any one performance when the whole team excelled in a collective achievement reflecting the commitment everyone’s putting in.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Smith, 17, was delighted to win a gold after three years training under Wharton. “I’d boxed abroad before and lost in tough fights but that prepared me for the matches in Porto. I paced myself better and put the skills we’d practised to good effect. Since my first bout two years ago I’ve had the ambition to become a professional boxer.”

The Squad from Henry's Gym York at the Porto Box Cup

Alex Chirila, 22, is based at Ashfield Spartans boxing club in Nottinghamshire but works in York and trains at Henry’s Gym during the week.

‘I’m grateful to Henry for making this opportunity available. I’m proud of getting gold but I also enjoyed mixing with several hundred boxers from different countries with different styles. The whole experience confirmed that I want to become a professional boxer.’

Four coaches and four adult volunteers accompanied the group. “I want to thank all those who took good care of the squad and particularly assisted the ten boxers 18 and under,” said Wharton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m more than grateful to James Cooper, Jeff Wright, Shaun Daly, Jez Collins, Ron Hopley, and Vickie. Their support and dedication are vital to our success which is also made possible because the owners of our premises in central York generously provide the space accommodating Henry’s Gym.”

Alex Chirila also won a gold in Portugal

Decorator Jeff Wright, 55, has been a volunteer coach since 2008. “Everyone who went enjoyed everything about being involved in this tournament,” said Wright, adding “not just the boxing but also getting to know boxers from elsewhere in Britain and Europe with our boxers able to make lifelong memories while developing friendships. That’s what sport should be about.”