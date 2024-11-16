York teenager Liam Pullen cueing up for dream return to the Barbican in Victorian Plumbing UK Championship

Liam Pullen launches his Victorian Plumbing UK Championship campaign this morning dreaming of stepping out in his hometown at the York Barbican.

The 19-year-old rookie faces amateur Joshua Thomond in the first round of qualifying at the Mattioli Arena in Leicester.

The Yorkshireman must navigate his way through four tough rounds of qualifying in the Midlands, involving 128 players, to earn one of 16 places available to join the world’s top 16 in his hometown.

The qualifying road will not be easy, amongst some of the stellar names joining Pullen in Leicester this year are three-time UK champion Neil Robertson, last season’s Crucible finalist Jak Jones, former UK winner Stephen Maguire and ex-world champion Stuart Bingham.

Pullen - in his second year as a professional - has travelled the globe playing snooker, but is yet to play at the Barbican.

This will be the third season where players have had to enter qualifying - rather than all 128 players descending on the Barbican in a flat draw.

But Pullen is a fan of the format, which is also employed for the World Championship.

“Things are pretty good, I am enjoying it (on the World Snooker Tour), Pullen told The Yorkshire Post. “The UK Championship is a big one, that would be great to qualify for York.

“Now they have made it special, harder to reach the Barbican, with the same format as the World Championship.

“Only 16 players from the qualifiers will reach the Barbican, so for sure, that’s one of my short-term targets.

“As someone from York it would be very special to play at my home event. I have never played there, but been there to watch quite a few times.”

The last two days of the qualifying event, next Wednesday and Thursday, are known as Judgement Day, when places at York will be up for grabs.

Qualifying is screened live on WST’s Facebook and YouTube channels, making great viewing for fans, even if the pressure can get to some players.

Pullen, for one, enjoys the challenge and believes the cream will always rise to the top.

“I think it’s good,” said Pullen, who earned his Tour card via Q School in 2023. “You work your way up as a player. I don’t understand the moaning, to be fair. From my point of view, if you are good enough you will get there.

“It gives the lower ranked players more chance at the venue. Before, first round you could be paired against someone like Judd (Trump). You are on the back foot straightaway.”

A few wins would help world Pullen on his journey to the Barbican, but bring much-needed ranking points as he battles to retain his Tour card for next season. He currently sits 90th in the world rankings, one place behind a certain Jimmy White, who aged 62 is a mere 43 years his senior.

The teenager may have struggled for results this season, failing to translate his graft in training at Northern Snooker Centre in Leeds to positive outcomes during competition.

“It’s been a very tough season, but I have been working very hard,” he said. “I am sure the results will come. I just need to keep working hard and have a good attitude, that’s the most important thing.

“I am still hoping I can climb the rankings. I will need to have a very good end to the season.

“There are big comps up and coming, if you play well, get a couple of runs - the UK and World Championship are the ones you would like that to happen - who knows? I have got to earn a lot of points.

“But it’s a tough game, you have to be positive.”

Pullen certainly maintains that positivity, adapting to the demands and sacrifices of a professional sportsman.

“I am really enjoying it,” he said. “I have not done as much travelling this year, so far. The travelling side of the game is really enjoyable, going to the venues.

“Even at the English Open this year, they get good crowds at Brentwood, so it’s enjoyable.

“Travelling abroad is even better. You feel more special, part of the competition. At the qualifiers, it can be quiet, not a lot of atmosphere, and I would imagine it’s harder for the top players to play in those qualifiers after returning from playing in, I don’t know, Saudi Arabia or the Masters.”