Yorkshire rugby union club lure former England international as head coach

Ben Foden, in one of his last appearances for England in 2013, is the new head coach of Scarborough RUFC and director of rugby at Scarborough College (Picture: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Scarborough RUFC has pulled off a major coup by bringing a former England international and Premiership winner to the club.

In conjunction with Scarborough College, the sixth-tier club has appointed Ben Foden as head coach. He will serve as director of rugby at the college.

Foden won a Premiership title with Northampton Saints in 2014 and the last of his 34 England caps a year earlier.

He finished his playing career three years ago for Rugby United New York in the United States.

It is understood linking with the college has helped the club bring such a high-profile name to the area.

Matty Jones, who is Scarborough’s current head coach, will form part of Foden’s coaching team.

Chester-born Foden said: "I’m incredibly excited to be joining Scarborough College and Scarborough RUFC. It’s a fantastic opportunity to help shape the future of rugby at both the school and the club.

“I can’t wait to get started and work with the talented players and staff to create something special.

“I’m also looking forward to working with Matty Jones who will be a great addition to the Scarborough College coaching team."

Scarborough are currently second in Regional 2 North East, the sixth tier of the pyramid, and is the home club of Zoe Aldcroft, the current England women’s captain.

Graeme Young, Scarborough RUFC’s chief executive, said: “Bringing Ben on board is a very exciting moment for the club. His experience at the very top of the game will assist greatly in developing our players and deepening our culture of encouraging as many people as possible to play and enjoy rugby.

“We look forward to working closely with him as we enter this exciting new chapter.”