Yorkshire rugby union club lure former England international as head coach
In conjunction with Scarborough College, the sixth-tier club has appointed Ben Foden as head coach. He will serve as director of rugby at the college.
Foden won a Premiership title with Northampton Saints in 2014 and the last of his 34 England caps a year earlier.
He finished his playing career three years ago for Rugby United New York in the United States.
It is understood linking with the college has helped the club bring such a high-profile name to the area.
Matty Jones, who is Scarborough’s current head coach, will form part of Foden’s coaching team.
Chester-born Foden said: "I’m incredibly excited to be joining Scarborough College and Scarborough RUFC. It’s a fantastic opportunity to help shape the future of rugby at both the school and the club.
“I can’t wait to get started and work with the talented players and staff to create something special.
“I’m also looking forward to working with Matty Jones who will be a great addition to the Scarborough College coaching team."
Scarborough are currently second in Regional 2 North East, the sixth tier of the pyramid, and is the home club of Zoe Aldcroft, the current England women’s captain.
Graeme Young, Scarborough RUFC’s chief executive, said: “Bringing Ben on board is a very exciting moment for the club. His experience at the very top of the game will assist greatly in developing our players and deepening our culture of encouraging as many people as possible to play and enjoy rugby.
“We look forward to working closely with him as we enter this exciting new chapter.”
Guy Emmett, headmaster of Scarborough College, said: “Ben’s experience at the highest levels of international rugby will be invaluable, not only in further raising the standard of our rugby programme but also in inspiring our students to aim high and develop a winning mindset. Ben’s leadership and commitment to excellence align perfectly with the college’s values, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact.”