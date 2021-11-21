Yorkshire rugby union round-up: Second-half shutout costs Leeds Tykes dearly

FALSE DAWN: Tom Williams, with ball, scored a try in the first minute for Leeds Tykes against Chinnor on Saturday. Picture: Tony Johnson.

It was the Yorkshire side who opened their account first with inside centre Tom Williams touching down in the first minute, but their lead did not last long with outside centre Jason Worrall and inside centre James Bourton scoring for the visitors shortly after as Chinnor took a 12-5 lead after 20 minutes.

After missing the earlier conversion and a 32nd-minute penalty effort, Leeds’ centre Charlie Venables finally put the ball between the sticks following a 37th-minute try from full-back Andrew Lawson who pulled Leeds level at 12-12 with just a few minutes to go to half-time.

Bourton’s 39th-minute penalty edged the visitors back ahead, but the Tykes maintained hopes of battling back after the break.

However, right winger Kieran Goss raced in for a 49th-minute try to Chinnor which Bourton improved to make it 22-12, and a last-minute try from their full-back Will Millett was converted by Bourton and ensured they returned home with a four-try bonus point.

Hull climbed up to second in the National Two (North) table after securing a 22-17 victory over rivals Sedgley Park.

The hosts scored two early tries through hooker Matthew Gallagher and No 8 Tom Ailes, but Hull kept their composure and were soon off the mark.

Stand-off Simon Humberstone went in for their opening try on 21 minutes, and following full-back Reece Dean’s 25th-minute try, Humberstone added the conversion to tie the game at 12-12 at half-time.

A drop goal from Humberstone on 56 minutes edged Hull ahead, and following a 64th-minute try from replacement Charlie Beech, Humberstone’s conversion put them 22-12 in front.

Sedgley’s full-back Andrew Riley scored a 72nd-minute try to ensure a losing bonus point, but Hull held on for the win which leaves them four points behind leaders Stourbridge.

In a closely-fought battle for promotion, fifth-placed Rotherham Titans maintained their hopes with a 38-14 victory over Tynedale.

Most of the damage was done in the first half, with prop Richard Stout, centre David Clark and full-back Tom Lewis (2) racing in for tries. Stand-off Richard Hayes kicked two conversions to help them to a 24-0 lead.

Tynedale hit back with two converted tries on 49 and 62 minutes, but a penalty try on 68 minutes and another from replacement Alistair Donkor with five minutes left sealed a five-point win for Rotherham.

Huddersfield secured only their second league win of the season so far, beating Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Tigers 31-27 at Lockwood Park.

No 8 Thomas Calladine scored early for Tigers and Mark Ireland converted and added two penalties later in the first half.

Stand-off Joseph Potter, flanker Ethan Myers and winger Kian Stewart all touched down for the home side who had a narrow 17-13 lead at the break.

Tigers re-took the lead with hooker George Anderson’s 48th-minute try being converted by Ireland, but Huddersfield were not done yet and Stewart’s second try and Milner’s conversion put them 24-20 in front.

Replacement Thomas Taylor-Dawes scored a try which Ireland converted to put Tigers back ahead, but prop Callum Thompson powered over with three minutes left, Milner converting to cap a 31-27 win.

Tries from hooker Dan Stockdale and winger Rian Hamilton helped Wharfedale to a 20-10 win over Chester, centre Tom Davidson kicking both conversion and two penalties.

Harrogate lost out 24-15 at home against Loughborough Students with their tries coming from centre Marcus Mercer and prop Tom Baxter.

Harrogate’s first try came after they won a turnover and Sam Parry broke and gave a scoring pass to Marcus Mercer to make it 8-0 after Kit Keith’s early penalty goal.

Loughborough’s inventive midfield running continued to impress but Harrogate’s defence contained them and won more crucial turnovers. Harrogate then put in a 20-metre driving maul from good scrum ball and prop Tom Baxter then crashed over for a converted try to make it 15-0.

From this point Loughborough took control and tries from Karl Warner, Will Sanders (2), James Langston and Nicolas Jakobsen saw the visitors to victory.