Yorkshire Sports Performer 2023: Millie Bright to Harry Brook, Matt Fitzpatrick to Sinead Peach - who gets your vote?

From World Cup finals in the southern hemisphere to cricketing feats achieved right under our noses at Headingley, 2023 has been another momentous year for Yorkshire’s sporting elite.

As ever at this time of year, we invite you to nominate your Yorkshire Sports Performer of the Year.

Below is a list of 10 candidates. The winner is dependent on who wins the most votes cast by you, our loyal readers.

York Valkyrie's Sinead Peach celebrates with the Betfred Women’s Super League trophy in a year in which she was also named Woman of Steel (Picture: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

If there is anyone else you would like to nominate, feel free. Yorkshire is a rich sporting area and there are success stories all across the county.

What is so heartening about this list is that six of the 10 nominees are women. Here are our candidates for your vote: (click on the links to read more about our contenders).

Imogen Allison: The Huddersfield-born netballer was part of the England team that reached a first ever World Cup final this summer. They defeated Australia in the group stage before knocking out New Zealand in the semi-final, only to lose to the powerful Australians in the final in Cape Town. Allison has also taken on a leadership role for the Roses since the World Cup.

Contender: Huddersfield's Imogen Allison, centre, leads her England team-mates in celebration after they beat Australia in the pool stage of the Netball World Cup en route to a historic first ever final. (Picture: Getty Images)

​Millie Bright: You want a leader, look to Millie Bright. This summer the Chelsea defender from Sheffield was 90 minutes away from becoming only the second senior England football captain, after Bobby Moore, to lift the World Cup. Bright and England made it all the way to the final in Australia.​

Harry Brook: The Yorkshireman is one of the England’s best batsmen and in 2023 built on his explosive winter last year. His average of 32.57 from 47 games across all formats since April is not sparkling, but he began the year in fine fettle, smashing 186 and two 50s in the Test series in New Zealand.

Kieran Brown: It has been a terrific season for the Bradford-born captain of second-tier ice hockey side Leeds Knights. Brown led the Knights to a double-winning season and was also the top points scorer in the National Ice Hockey League.

Julie Camacho: The Norton-based trainer - and her husband and assistant Steve Brown - guided stable star Shaquille, the Cartier European Sprinter and Yorkshire Horse of the Year, to the stable's first Group One successes in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot and the July Cup at Newmarket. Camacho also become the first woman to win over £1m prize money in a season.

Millie Bright captained England to the World Cup final (Picture: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

​Matt Fitzpatrick: After his US Open triumph in 2022, the Sheffield golfer consolidated his place as one of the best players in the world by helping Europe win the Ryder Cup, as well as gaining wins on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour.

​Terri Harper: The Doncaster boxer retained her WBA and IBO world super welterweight champion titles by defeating Ivana Habazin in Manchester in May and then drawing against Cecilia Braekhus in Sheffield in October.

​Sinead Peach: It’s not been the best of year’s in men’s rugby league, but Yorkshire’s women continue to blaze a trail, none more so than Sinead Peach of Leeds who helped York Valkyries win a Super League and League Leaders Shield double before then earning the ultimate accolade of the sport’s Woman of Steel.

​Bradly Sinden: Doncaster is home to another world champion in taekwondo’s Bradly Sinden who regained his 68kg world title in Baku in May, setting him perfectly for next year’s shot at Olympic glory.

Yorkshire's Harry Brook consolidated his position as one of England's best batsmen (Picture: Getty Images)

​Lois Toulson: Normally it would be her boyfriend Jack Laugher on here and while he had another good year, Huddersfield’s Toulson broke through by winning a world championship silver medal in the 10pm platform in Japan.