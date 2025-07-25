Yorkshire trainer brings joy to Cumbrian Village
Former Irish Champion Jump Jockey Richie McLernon put in a patient, tactically astute ride and timed his challenge perfectly, kicking for victory halfway up the run-in in the Furness Building Society 160th Anniversary Maiden Hurdle, to scenes of jubilation in the winner’s enclosure. With hundreds of syndicate members cheering him in, it was a moment to remember not just for Haslam and his team, but for Cartmel itself.
The jubilant scenes that followed say the prize podium packed with locals keen to share in the occasion of their horse’s first jumps win, with Haslam accepting the prize. Lord Cavendish, Chairman of Cartmel Racecourse and racing fan was also on hand to congratulate McLernon on the intelligence of his tactics in pulling off a dramatic and memorable win.