Yorkshire trainer brings joy to Cumbrian Village

By Colin Sneath
Contributor
Published 25th Jul 2025, 15:39 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2025, 15:44 BST
Yorkshire racehorse trainer Ben Haslam sent Cumbrian racegoers into raptures this week when Middleham-trained At Vimeiro, a horse owned jointly by Cartmel Racecourse and a syndicate made up of fans local to the picturesque Cumbrian village, powered home for its first win over jumps in its first outing at its adopted course.

Former Irish Champion Jump Jockey Richie McLernon put in a patient, tactically astute ride and timed his challenge perfectly, kicking for victory halfway up the run-in in the Furness Building Society 160th Anniversary Maiden Hurdle, to scenes of jubilation in the winner’s enclosure. With hundreds of syndicate members cheering him in, it was a moment to remember not just for Haslam and his team, but for Cartmel itself.

The jubilant scenes that followed say the prize podium packed with locals keen to share in the occasion of their horse’s first jumps win, with Haslam accepting the prize. Lord Cavendish, Chairman of Cartmel Racecourse and racing fan was also on hand to congratulate McLernon on the intelligence of his tactics in pulling off a dramatic and memorable win.

Related topics:YorkshireMiddleham
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice