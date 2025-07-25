Yorkshire trainer brings joy to Cumbrian Village

Yorkshire racehorse trainer Ben Haslam sent Cumbrian racegoers into raptures this week when Middleham-trained At Vimeiro, a horse owned jointly by Cartmel Racecourse and a syndicate made up of fans local to the picturesque Cumbrian village, powered home for its first win over jumps in its first outing at its adopted course.

Former Irish Champion Jump Jockey Richie McLernon put in a patient, tactically astute ride and timed his challenge perfectly, kicking for victory halfway up the run-in in the Furness Building Society 160th Anniversary Maiden Hurdle, to scenes of jubilation in the winner’s enclosure. With hundreds of syndicate members cheering him in, it was a moment to remember not just for Haslam and his team, but for Cartmel itself.