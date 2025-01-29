Yorkshire's Olympic superstar Tom Pidcock wins for new road team in just his second race

Tom Pidcock has a first win for his new team on just his second official day of riding for them.

The 25-year-old Yorkshireman, a two-time Olympic gold medallist on a mountain bike, left road cycling super power Ineos Grenadiers under a cloud at the end of 2024 to move to the less-heralded, second-tier Swiss team Q36.5 Pro Cycling, after a breakdown in his relationship with the British squad.

And he has already sprinkled a bit of stardust on Q36.5 by winning stage two of the AIUIa Tour in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

“Today was super important for me,” said Pidcock in his post-race interview, after pointing to his new team’s logo as he crossed the line after winning on the summit finish of the second stage.

Team Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team's British rider Tom Pidcock celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the second stage of the AlUla Tour cycling race, 158 km from Allula Old Town to Bir Jaydah Mountain Wirkah, on January 29, 2025. (Picture: LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)

“New team, all these great people and I just wanted to do them proud today.

“The team rode brilliantly, they had full commitment for me, and yes, I was highly motivated today.

“I knew I was in good shape, when you look objectively I’m in a really good place but after a winter where you’ve not been competing against anyone and you’re producing a lot of efforts on your own, you actually don’t know.

“So it’s nice to get a bit of reassurance.”

Team Q36.5 Pro Cycling british rider Tom Pidcock, bottom left, with Team Jayco Alula's Dutch rider Dylan Groenewegen, Saudi national team's rider Ali Al-Sheikh, and Team Uno-X pro cycling Norwegian rider Alexander Kristoff ahead of the AlUla Tour cycling race, in Alula, in Saudi Arabia (Picture: LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)

Pidcock launched his attack from 500 metres out after pacing the lead group up the final climb of the 132.7km stage from AlUla Old Town to Bir Jaydah Mountain Wirkah.

“The first time I attacked I just thought I’d test the waters a little bit, and today we’d said we’re just going to try to win the stage, it’s not about GC,” said Pidcock.

“I felt the wind a little bit so I thought I’ll just wait a little bit, then we got to 500 metres and the road was going down to the left, the right hand side was a bit higher, so I thought I’d go to the right and use the flatter section to attack.”

Victory is his sixth on the road to go alongside more notable wins of stages of the Tour de France as well as Spring Classics such as the Amstel Gold Race and Strade Bianchi, plus his multitude of major wins on mountain and cyclo-cross bikes.

It also puts him in pole position to claim overall victory in the five-day stage race.