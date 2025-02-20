Your guide to the best golf courses in Scotland from The Scotsman's man in the know
Scottish Golf Courses You Must Play is a limited edition series newsletter, created by our sister title The Scotsman.
Anyone who signs up will receive 12 newsletters in two weeks. Each one goes into great depth on each course.
They are packed with insider knowledge as well as beautiful photos and full details on how to book a round on each course, where to stay and much more.
It's the perfect guide to planning your dream golfing holiday in Scotland.
The exclusive series has been curated by Scotsman golf correspondent Martin Dempster, who has been covering the sport for decades.
He said: "Make no mistake, it was a difficult list to compile because 10 isn’t a big number when you are choosing from a course collection of around 550.
"Three or four were open goals because they are courses that have to be ticked off if you are a serious golfer like St Andrews or Troon. However others are real hidden gems that still offer a great test of golf in Scotland, surrounded by mouth-watering scenery."
The whole series costs just £9.99 - fantastic value for a high-quality guide you can keep forever.
To find out more and sign up, click here.
