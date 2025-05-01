Zhao Xintong forced to run further to reach final stages of World Championship marathon

Zhao Xintong of China plays a shot against Ronnie O'Sullivan. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

The Halo World Championship is often referred to as a marathon of snooker at the Crucible.

Players have to win five matches over 17 long days at the famous Sheffield theatre to be crowned champion of the world.

But for Zhao Xintong, he has already won seven matches – over 28 days – just to reach the semi-finals, where he is locked at 4-4 against seven-time champion Ronnie O’Sullivan in their best-of-33 contest. That match resumes on Friday morning.

Zhao's journey started on April 2, at the nearby English Institute of Sport, where he had to win four qualifying matches just to reach the Crucible. The 28-year-old former UK champion is still classed as an amateur as he looks to rebuild his career following a 20-month ban for breaching betting regulations.

But he has already won enough matches this year to regain his Tour card for next season, and is allowed to keep his guaranteed £100,000 for his run to the semi-finals.

Twelve months ago Zhao – who is based at Victoria’s Academy in Sheffield – could only sit at home and watch the World Championship as he served his suspension. Now he is looking to make history and become the first player from Asia to be crowned world champion.

“When I was a kid, watching snooker on TV and seeing the semis and final here, it was such a powerful image,” he said. “And now that I’m standing there myself, I feel really happy.

“Of course, I still hope I can go one step further and win the semi-final, maybe even challenge for the title.

“I didn’t set any high expectations for myself coming into this.

“Now I’ve come this far, I do think there’s a chance I can go even further. I feel like there’s even more potential in me, and I hope I can perform even better from now on.”

Both players entered the iconic theatre to a standing ovation, Zhao soaking the experience up as he seemed to shake hands/fist pump with all the extending arms as he walked down the stairs to the stage.

Zhao was just four-years-old when O’Sullivan won his first Crucible title – “he’s been my idol since I was young” – but the Chinese potter showed few nerves in winning the opening two frames.

He knocked in a break of 60 before O’Sullivan missed a black into the corner, and Zhao played some fine delicate potting on his way to a decisive 62 and make it 2-0.

But O’Sullivan – looking to win a record eighth world title – roared back with breaks of 64, 73 and 60 to edge 3-2 in front.

A missed Brown from O’Sullivan allowed Zhao to level, before the 49-year-old favourite knocked in an 82 break.

In marathon terms, players often talk of ‘hitting the wall’, but Zhao was not wilting as he responded with an 86 clearance.

Zhao – who won the UK Championship in 2021 – reached the one-table set-up for the first time in his career after a 13-5 win over Chris Wakelin in the quarter-finals.

He is only the third player from mainland China to play in the one-table situation in Sheffield, following in the footsteps of Ding Junhui – who lost in the 2016 final to Mark Selby – and Si Jiahui.

On Thursday, snooker boss Barry Hearn, Matchroom Sport president, met with Sheffield City Council officials to discuss extending the current Crucible deal beyond the existing contract which expires in 2027.

Hearn said: "I am impressed with their attitude, but there's still some way to go. We have set ourselves a target of getting together in three months, to see where we are going towards."