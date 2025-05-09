Zhao Xintong’s Crucible title has ‘made in Sheffield’ stamped all over it

Chinese snooker player Zhao Xintong receives flowers as he arrives back in China - in Shenzhen in southern China's Guangdong province - after winning the World Championship. (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

‘Born in China, made in Sheffield’. It could be an advertising slogan.

But the reality is it perfectly describes snooker’s new world champion Zhao Xintong.

Following in the footsteps of Ding Junhui, who swapped China for the Steel City as a teenager to chase his snooker dreams, many Chinese players have taken the same route over the last two decades.

Zhao arrived as a 19-year-old in South Yorkshire, back in 2016, spoke a little English, but soon found a home away from home at Victoria’s Academy, tucked away in a corner of the city centre.

China's Zhao Xintong smiles at a press conference after victory over Wales' Mark Williams in the World Championship Snooker final at The Crucible in Sheffield. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Fast forward nine years – an emotional rollercoaster of tournament wins, a snooker ban, and hard graft to rebuild a fallen career – and on Monday night, Zhao’s crowning moment came at the Crucible when he beat Mark Williams 18-12 to win the Halo World Championship.

Not only was he the first amateur to win the world title – he lost his professional status due to serving a 20-month ban for breaching betting regulations – but he was also the first player from Asia to do so.

“Hopefully this win can help Chinese snooker get stronger,” Zhao told The Yorkshire Post, at Victoria’s Academy, before flying back to China.

“More people can get to know snooker, that’s what I would like.

China's Zhao Xintong (C) poses with the trophy with head of the Victoria's Snooker Academy, Victoria Shi (L) and his girlfriend Yi Yi (R) after victory over Wales' Mark Williams in the World Championship final at The Crucible in Sheffield. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

“When Ding (Junhui) came to Sheffield, it was very tough, but now it’s better.

“Sheffield is a nice city, a lot of Chinese restaurants.

“I first came to Sheffield in 2016, nine years ago. I was 19-years-old it was my first time as a professional. In that moment, every time I played a qualifier, my target was just to win one match. Now it’s not like that.

“I just practice snooker. We have friends who we practice together, have food together, so its very nice,” said Zhao. “I live a 15-minute walk away, near the Crucible.”

Zhao may have adopted Sheffield as his hometown, but the city has never produced a player who has competed at the Crucible in the World Championship, an amazing statistic considering it has been the home of snooker since 1977.

Shaun Murphy lived in Rotherham when he won the title in 2005, while Bradford’s Joe Johnson is the only Yorkshireman to be crowned world champion back in 1986.

Zhao believes he is a better player now after returning to the sport following his snooker ban. He shot to prominence in 2021 when he won the UK Championship in York – snooker’s second biggest tournament – before following that by securing the German Masters in 2022.

Then his sporting world came crumbling down, as he was banned from the sport, after pleading guilty to his part in a match-fixing scandal.

The left-hander was forced to compete as an amateur on his return, rebuilding his career, and had to win four qualifying rounds just to earn a spot at the Crucible.

He told The Yorkshire Post he feels like he is a better player for his time out of the sport – “Yes, I think so, two years later I feel much stronger” – both on the table, and mentally stronger.

“The two years I kept practicing and watching snooker, and hoped I would come back soon,” he said. “I trusted myself that I would get back.

“But I can’t believe I have managed this, so soon. It’s a big surprise. It’s a huge moment for my career, and my life. I am so proud of myself.

“To reach the final and lift the trophy, it’s incredibly tough. I’ve been playing in this tournament for 29 days, nearly a whole month. I’ve won nine matches, all long-format ones. It’s been truly, unbelievably hard.”

Putting the marathon run into context, Rory McIlory had not won the Masters when Zhao started out in the qualifiers.

Zhao is one of five Chinese players who will start next season in the world’s top 16, after banking £500,00 for his Crucible win.

All are based at the two academies in Sheffield, Victoria’s and Ding Junhui’s.

Zhao is 11th in the standings, alongside Ding (6th), Zhang Anda (12), Xiao Guodong (13), and Si Jiahui (15).

The World Championship is contracted to remain at the Crucible until 2027 – the 50th anniversary of the tournament being held in Sheffield.

Reports have linked it with a money-spinning move abroad – Saudi Arabia and China are potential suitors – although talks are ongoing between World Snooker, Sheffield City Council and Sheffield Theatres to extend the partnership.

Despite Zhao insisting “Sheffield is my lucky city” following his Crucible triumph, he admits he would love to see the World Championship move to his homeland.