Zoe Aldcroft and Simon Middleton voted best player and best coach in World Rugby

Zoe Aldcroft of England has been named player of the year for 2021 (Picture: Luke Walker/Getty Images for Harlequins FC)

That is the verdict of the fans who voted in a World Rugby poll to determine the world player of the year for 2021.

The accolade caps a remarkable campaign for Aldcroft, who plays her club rugby for Gloucester-Hartpury.

Named England captain for the first time on her 25th birthday, Aldcroft led her team to an 89-0 victory over the USA and marked the occasion with a try.

Zoe Aldcroft of England wins a lineout during the Autumn International match between England Red Roses and New Zealand at Sandy Park on October 31, 2021 in Exeter, England. (Picture: Harry Trump/Getty Images)

She started all eight of England’s matches in 2021 as the Red Roses extended their unbeaten run to 18 Tests and won a third successive Women’s Six Nations title. Aldcroft beat England team-mate Poppy Cleall and French duo Caroline Boujard and Laure Sansus to the award.

It completes a notable England double after Red Roses boss Simon Middleton – from Pontefract and a former Castleford rugby league player – was named coach of the year.

England lock Maro Itoje lost out to France scrum-half Antoine Dupont for the men’s award.

The 27-year-old Saracens forward was on a four-strong shortlist that also included Australia captain Michael Hooper and his Wallabies colleague Samu Kerevi.