Aidan Sezer has secured a return to Super League after signing a two-year deal with Hull FC.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Huddersfield Giants and Leeds Rhinos half-back made 17 appearances for wooden spoonists Wests Tigers in his only season back in the NRL.

Sezer ended his two-year stay at Leeds to return to Australia at the end of last season but the 33-year-old is on his way back to England for a fresh challenge with Hull.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It feels great to sign for the club," said Sezer, who will be reunited with his former Gold Coast Titans head coach John Cartwright at the MKM Stadium.

"Hull FC is a great club. When I played over in England before, I always remember the FC fans were out in big numbers and making lots of noise so it’s going to be awesome to play in front of them next year.

"I spoke to Carty (incoming head coach Cartwright) and that was pretty much enough to get me to sign. It was only a brief conversation over the phone. As soon as I found out he was going to be involved at Hull FC, I was all ears.

"I’ve got the utmost respect for Carty. He coached me at the Titans and I always really enjoyed working under him so I’m excited to link up with him again."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sezer will also link up with former Canberra Raiders team-mate Jordan Rapana at Hull and is expected to partner fellow new recruit Jordan Abdull in the halves.

Aidan Sezer is on his way back to England. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

The Black and Whites have signed eight players for 2025 in total as part of a rebuild under Cartwright and director of rugby Richie Myler, who played alongside Sezer at Leeds.

"Aidan is a seasoned professional who has shown his capabilities in both the NRL and Super League with over a decade playing at the top level," said Myler.

"We're delighted to add someone of his calibre to our ranks for 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"John is fully aware of the talent Aidan possesses having coached him earlier in his career, while I had the pleasure of playing alongside him for two years at Leeds.

Aidan Sezer spent this season with Wests Tigers. (Photo: Scott Gardiner/Getty Images)

"He is a leadership figure and is going to bring that quality to us next season. He'll be another excellent role model for some of our younger talents to look up to.