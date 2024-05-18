Willie Peters conceded that Hull KR remain a "long way off" Wigan Warriors following a humbling 38-6 defeat in the Challenge Cup semi-finals.

The Robins got the better of Wigan in Super League recently but had no answer to the defending champions with Wembley in sight.

KR's hopes of avenging last year's final loss to Leigh Leopards were over by half-time as the Warriors ran riot in the Doncaster sunshine.

Rovers got on the board in the second half through Joe Burgess but were well beaten in a repeat of their heavy play-off defeat against Wigan at the end of 2023.

"We were up against the world champions and they showed they're the world champions for a reason," said Peters.

"They're the benchmark of the competition. We knew before where we need to get to and certainly know after today that there's still a bit of a way to get to where we need to get to.

"The scoreline shows that we're a long way off at the moment."

KR bounced back from their Wembley heartbreak to secure a top-four finish last season.

Peters is hoping for a similar reaction from his team, starting at London Broncos next week.

"It goes either way," he said.

"We just spoke then about where we want to head. We've got the rest of the season – we're thankful that it's not the last game.

"We respect the Challenge Cup and wanted to go and win it. It's not meant to be this year but we're in a position where we can still go after two more trophies in the League Leaders’ Shield and Super League title.

"It's all about how you respond to things. We need to respond in the best possible way.