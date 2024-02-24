The Giants went toe to toe with Saints in the first half but there was no way back after Sione Mata'utia's try made it 12-0 on the stroke of the interval.

Jon Bennison and Morgan Knowles went over for the visitors late on to add gloss to the scoreline and round off a disappointing first outing for Huddersfield in front of their home fans.

Watson believes the Giants will be better for facing one of Super League's benchmark sides early in the campaign.

"There were a lot of things to like but a lot of things for us to improve on and to know where we're at," he said.

"It's early and we changed our spine again this week with Tui (Lolohea) coming in for Jake Connor.

"I thought Saints defended really, really well. They're good at slowing you down and getting a good set line.

"The try just before half-time was a bit of a killer blow and the last five minutes of the second half were a bit disappointing.

Ian Watson looks on ahead of the game against Saints. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

"Saints are very good at suffocating you and that told at the end of both halves."

Huddersfield are one of only two teams – along with London Broncos – to get through the opening two rounds without losing a player to a card.

Despite staying on the right side of referee Aaron Moore, Watson admits there is anxiety about potential citings.

"Everyone is keeping their fingers crossed that nothing gets picked up," said Watson, who allayed fears over a knock sustained by Ash Golding.