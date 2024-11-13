Adam Pearson set for Hull FC exit after agreeing takeover deal with Yorkshire businessmen

Adam Pearson is on his way out of Hull FC after striking a deal with Yorkshire businessmen Andrew Thirkill and David Hood for a full takeover of the club.

Thirkill, who is best known for serving as club president at Leeds Rhinos, and Hood have entered into an exclusivity period to signal the beginning of the end of Pearson's long reign as owner.

Pearson took sole control of the Black and Whites in 2011 and oversaw back-to-back Challenge Cup successes.

However, the club have struggled on and off the field since the Covid pandemic, prompting Pearson to seek outside investment.

After revealing earlier this year that he was open to a full takeover, Pearson is now in a position to hand over the club.

Thirkill will replace Pearson as chairman and lead Hull into a new era.

“After positive and detailed investment discussions, I am delighted to announce that the club has entered into and agreed an exclusivity period with successful Yorkshire businessmen Andrew Thirkill and David Hood OBE," said Pearson.

"This will allow them to complete the process of the transfer of 100 per cent ownership of Hull FC in an orderly manner.

Adam Pearson has agreed a deal to sell Hull FC. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Andrew is the chairman of Age Partnership and Pure Retirement; David was joint founder of Pace PLC and is the chairman of private aviation company Multiflight at Leeds Bradford Airport.

"The new owners have committed to provide sufficient funding to allow the club to regain its Grade A status, and provide the club with a new management structure and team to improve its ranking in that grade.

"I will be delighted to hand over the reins to Andrew as the club’s new chairman. His love for the sport of rugby league and passion for success provides a perfect combination for the club to thrive once more under his leadership and guidance; emphasised by his long-standing position as club president of Leeds Rhinos, along with an outstanding business career over many years."

Pearson will stay on as a consultant for the new board during the transitional period.

The 59-year-old believes he has found the type of owners capable of restoring Hull's fortunes following a hugely challenging period.

"After 13 years of ownership, it has been critically important to me to transfer the club into the right hands – and this event certainly ticks all those boxes," he added.

"I will continue to assist the new board in business matters in relation to the club in a consultancy capacity. Director of rugby Richie Myler will continue to control all playing matters and our coaching and performance departments.

"This change of ownership heralds a bright future for Hull FC. We need all of our supporters to rally together to restore unity and pride in our famous club.