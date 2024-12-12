Adam Pearson talks Hull FC exit and what comes next as he eyes new challenge

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 60-year-old instead committed to guiding Hull out of choppy waters as the club's sole benefactor.

The fallout from the Covid pandemic took the Airlie Birds to the brink but Pearson found a way to defy spiralling costs and reduced income while ensuring the club remained attractive to potential investors.

As the ink dries on the takeover deal that signals the beginning of a new era under Andrew Thirkill and David Hood, there is frustration on Pearson's part that Hull were unable to build on their two-year term as Challenge Cup kings.

"It's been a difficult three years since Covid, there's no doubt about that," he told The Yorkshire Post.

"I look back on the middle part in particular when in conjunction with Lee Radford, Andy Last and Paul Hatton we got things about right.

"When you get a sports club – the board, the fans, the head coach and players – all pulling in the right direction, you get that time in a cycle when everything aligns and you can achieve results.

"To try to keep a sports club in that alignment is the skill and art. The optimum timeframe for ownership of a club is probably more like seven to 10 years than 13.

Adam Pearson celebrates Hull's 2016 Challenge Cup success at their homecoming. (Photo: James Hardisty)

"I feel that Covid really took the momentum and the wind out of our sails. We've struggled to recover since that period of time."

Hull have sunk to the bottom of Super League against the backdrop of their financial troubles.

For all the misfortune, Pearson accepts the Black and Whites have been architects of their own downfall on the field.

"I think the problem has been that we just haven't got value for money," he said.

It was another slog of a season for Hull FC. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"The last cycle of recruitment 12 months ago, we didn't get the domestic recruitment or the overseas recruitment right.

"It cost the club an absolute fortune at at time when we were trying to knock the club into shape to be self-sustainable and have a financial future. Trying to attract investment at a time when the club is doing so badly makes it even harder.

"That's why it's a testament to David and Andrew that they saw past the immediate short-term problem and recognised there was a club with huge potential, a really loyal fanbase and a significant set of sponsors and corporate partners."

Pearson expects to stay on day to day until February to complete his handover to two men with track records of success in the business world – and a combined wealth of £500million to boot.

Adam Pearson pictured at a game at Castleford. (Photo: Matthew Merrick)

The achievement of selling the Hull dream to Thirkill and Hood is among the most satisfying of Pearson's 13-year tenure.

"It is," he said. "You can hand the club over to someone who just doesn't have the wherewithal or business skillset to ensure its future security.

"You look at the past records of Andrew and David and it's continual success from project to project and business to business. That is the business skill set they're going to bring to Hull FC. Plus the financial security and resources to be able to compete with some wealthy owners in Super League.

"I'm sure Andrew and David by their nature will do it in a balanced and measured way. They'll try to build a squad over a couple of years to get it back to where it should be because it takes more than one recruitment cycle. They've got the patience and skill set to do that."

As the new owners sink their teeth into the project at the MKM Stadium, Pearson finds himself between jobs.

Pearson intends to stick to what he knows after carving out a career in sport that has featured spells in football with Hull City and Leeds United – but his association with rugby league appears to be over.

Richie Myler has quickly got to work at Hull FC in his role as director of rugby. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Asked if he could see himself at another rugby club, Pearson replied: "No, not really.

"You can never say never but it would be a big ask to move to another club in rugby league. You need very deep pockets these days to compete.

"I will be looking for other opportunities in sport. I've got 25 to 30 years of football and rugby league experience. I would like to apply that work in sports administration in sport at some point.

"I'll be looking at everything. If any opportunities come up in football particularly, that would definitely be of great interest."

Wherever he ends up, Pearson's passion for Hull FC will not diminish. He will revert to the more comfortable role of supporter safe in the knowledge that he has secured the club's future.

"We'll be watching Hull FC a lot this season," said Pearson.

"My daughters have fallen in love with the game of rugby league which is quite incredible.

"I might be able to sit there and smile rather than be so tense. Somebody told me last year that I didn't care anymore and I was like, 'Good god, I couldn't care any more without it causing physical damage'.

"It didn't really sink in yesterday but it's sunk in today. The relief of handing it over in such safe hands is really what it was all about for me.

