Adam Walne returns on a mission to keep Huddersfield Giants safe

ADAM WALNE hopes his Huddersfield Giants career is now properly up and running after making his latest return from injury.

The prop joined on a three-year deal from Salford Red Devils ahead of last season but managed just five games before being sidelined in April last year.

When he returned three months later, he finished off the campaign with Leigh Centurions in the Championship.

Walne featured in all four of Huddersfield’s opening games this season but then injured his shoulder in March and only returned in Friday’s 18-12 win at Hull KR.

“It has been stop-start,” said the 28-ear-old.

“At the start of this year I thought that’s it, the tide’s turning for me now and I’m playing week in, week out.

“But then I had a setback. I had a shoulder dislocation and it was quite big but that’s part of rugby league. There’s nothing you can do about it. You just have to keep working hard and when you come back and get a win like that it makes it all worthwhile.”

Walne came off the bench as Huddersfield fought hard for a vital win to pull four points clear of bottom place.

“It was awesome to be playing again,” he added. “It was in the back of my mind that I wanted to put in a big game – it was a massive game for the team – and I was just buzzing to come through and get the win.

“It’s not an easy place to come so to grind that win out was great.”

Walne was part of a big forward effort with the likes of fellow props Matty English and Olly Wilson impressing as the Giants out-muscled opponents who are also in the relegation mix.

“We had a game-plan and it worked pretty well for us,” he said. “Credit to the boys. They all dug in and that’s what got us the win in the end.

“There’s no game for us next week so we can recharge but then we have Leeds at home and that’s another must-win for us.

“The hard work is not done. There’s six games left and we have to grind out another couple of wins.

“We’re in that bottom five but obviously we’re not looking at the teams around us. We’re just focusing on each week and stepping up to the plate.”