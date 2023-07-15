All Sections
'An offer has been made': Castleford Tigers boss Andy Last comments on Kayal Iro link

Castleford Tigers boss Andy Last has confirmed the club's interest in Kayal Iro but says there is work still to do to get the deal over the line.
James O'Brien
By James O'Brien
Published 15th Jul 2023, 18:17 BST
Updated 15th Jul 2023, 18:20 BST

The Tigers have been linked with an immediate move for the Cronulla Sharks outside back in their fight to stay in Super League.

Iro – son of Kevin – has been identified as a player that can make an instant impact after catching Castleford's eye playing for Newtown Jets in the New South Wales Cup.

The Tigers have two weeks to complete a deal for the Cook Islands international ahead of their next game against Hull KR on July 28.

"He's someone we've looked at," said Last after seeing his side go down 36-18 at Hull FC.

"An offer has been made and it's a case of seeing if we can get it across the line. He's someone I think could help us.

"The process of recruitment and getting players across the line: you identify the player, offer them a deal and they may agree but the other club on the other side of the world have got to agree to it.

"We're working through a process and hopefully we get positive news. It's not a done deal yet."

Kayal Iro scores a try for the Cook Islands. (Photo: David Neilson)Kayal Iro scores a try for the Cook Islands. (Photo: David Neilson)
Kayal Iro scores a try for the Cook Islands. (Photo: David Neilson)

Wakefield Trinity's heavy loss to Huddersfield Giants on Friday night offered Castleford the chance to move clear of the basement side but they remain two points better off than their rivals after falling flat at the MKM Stadium.

Last remains convinced that his team have what it takes to avoid the drop despite the worrying manner of a third defeat in a row.

"Definitely," he said.

"The last three weeks there have been moments in the contest where we're right in it but due to a lack of confidence and playing personnel we haven't been able to nail them. The good teams do."

