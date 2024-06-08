Mark Aston has reminded Sheffield Eagles that anything is possible as they bid to complete a hat-trick of Wembley giantkillings.

Sheffield famously stunned Challenge Cup kings Wigan Warriors in 1998 before downing Widnes Vikings in the inaugural 1895 Cup final five years ago.

Saturday's decider offers the Eagles the chance to become the first club to win the competition twice but they face a formidable challenge in Championship heavyweights Wakefield Trinity.

Aston has pointed to Sheffield's Wembley history as proof that dreams can come true.

"As we all know, it's possible," said the long-serving head coach.

"They go in as firm favourites and we're the underdogs for the third time, as we were against Wigan and Widnes.

"Our backs are against the wall but we absolutely thrive on that. Every time we've been the underdogs and every time we've come through at the other end.

"We know it's going to be a tough challenge. Wakefield are the benchmark team and are full-time but anything in life is possible."

Sheffield celebrate their 2019 Wembley win with Mark Aston in the foreground. (Photo: Richard Blaxall/SWpix.com)

Aston won the Lance Todd Trophy as man of the match in 1998 and was at the helm when Sheffield won on their return to Wembley.

The Eagles stalwart is doing everything in his power to avoid the other side of the national stadium.

"I've been to Wembley twice," he said. "The memories as a player are unbelievable and 2019 was my first chance to coach a team there. We turned over a very strong Widnes team that day.

"There's nothing at Wembley for losers. I haven't experienced that yet – and I don't want to experience it."

The Eagles beat York to secure their return to Wembley. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

In the here and now, the Eagles are third in the Championship despite losing three of their last four matches.

Wakefield knocked Sheffield off their stride by inflicting a first league defeat of the season on Aston's men in early May.

Before that, the Eagles showed what they are capable of, not least in a brave loss at defending Super League champions Wigan, their first win on the road to Wembley where they will face Warrington Wolves.

Both teams will draw on that experience on Saturday.

"We played Wigan in the sixth round of the Challenge Cup and with one minute to go to half-time we were beating them 12-10," said Aston.

"After 70 minutes it was 26-18 so we pushed them right to the wire. That wasn't supposed to be possible when you're playing against the world champions.

"I spoke with Matty Peet after the game and he told me we had them rattled. I saw his press conference on Monday and he's throwing it down his players' throats to remember Sheffield and that they'll get what they got then if they're not on it.

"We made an impression on Wigan which shows what the level of the competition is."

The 1895 Cup final pits Aston against old friend Daryl Powell, who is on course to take Wakefield back to Super League.

The pair – former team-mates at Sheffield from the mid-1980s to the mid-1990s – are vying for bragging rights after each winning one of the two Championship Grand Finals contested by the Eagles and Featherstone Rovers.

"We have banter all the time about who was the best player and who made the other look good," said Aston with a smile.

"We don't see each other as much as we'd like because we're in the mad world of rugby league but when we see each other like on Monday, it's special.