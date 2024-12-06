Cooper Jenkins is ready to prove himself in Super League after putting his NRL dream on hold to join Leeds Rhinos.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The prop's form for the all-conquering Norths Devils in the Queensland Cup caught the eye of some of Australia's elite teams but he felt England was the best place to continue his development.

"It is early in my career but they've just changed the criteria for us young fellas to come over here," said Jenkins, who came through the development system at hometown club Newcastle Knights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It makes it easier for us to get over here and that expands our options of where we can play.

"I thought playing regular Super League would be the best move for me at the moment. It is a big opportunity for me to come and play for such a great club, under a good coach and in a good organisation.

"Everyone wants to play in the NRL but I'd love to come over here and prove myself, see how I enjoy it and who knows what's in the future for me?

"My goal is just to keep healthy and improve my game under a lot of great players at the club and see what I can do over the next couple of years."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jenkins has yet to make his first-grade debut but represented New South Wales and Australia at junior levels.

Cooper Jenkins is ready to grasp his big chance in Super League. (Photo: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

The 23-year-old scored seven tries in 19 games for the Devils as they won the Queensland Cup and played a starring role in the Brisbane-based side's State Championship success.

Jenkins is eyeing a run-out in the traditional Boxing Day fixture against Wakefield Trinity to give him a flavour of what to expect when the real action begins in February.

"I am heaps keen," he said. "I think most of the boys will be playing so it'll be a good hit-out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Super League is definitely a step up. Pre-season has been tough, probably the toughest I've done. I have done a couple of NRL ones as well.

Cooper Jenkins will play alongside fellow new arrival Ryan Hall, pictured, next year. (Photo: Leeds Rhinos)

"The level of footy is way higher than Queensland Cup. It will be interesting to see how the game is but it'll definitely be a different game over here. I am keen to get a trial and see how it goes."

Jenkins is joined at Headingley by fellow new signings Ryan Hall, Keenan Palasia, Jake Connor and Maika Sivo.

The front-rower is relishing the challenge of pushing his way into Brad Arthur's plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The squad here is good and we have good depth, especially in our forwards and middle ranks," said Jenkins.