Brad Arthur reflects on Leeds Rhinos defeat as Chev Walker declares 'there is a team in there'

With new interim boss Arthur watching on, the Rhinos suffered a damaging defeat in their bid for a play-off place.

The Wolves punished sloppy errors and ill-discipline from the visitors to take a commanding 24-4 lead into half-time.

Leeds scored four tries to Warrington's five following a second-half fightback but were left to rue a nightmare start.

"It cost us in the end but we showed something there," said Walker, who was in charge for the final time before returning to his role as assistant.

"We were in it after that but then a couple of soft tries again put ourselves back two steps.

"There is a team in there. It is just finding that bit of belief and a bit of grit to stay disciplined and professional about the start of the game."

Arthur, who arrived in England just six hours before Thursday's match, inherits a team that are two points adrift of the top six having played a game more.

Brad Arthur had a watching brief at Warrington. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

The Australian has 10 games to save Leeds' season, starting with his first match in charge against Hull KR at Headingley next Saturday.

"We're looking forward to working with him and getting ready for the next one," added Walker. "Hopefully it'll kickstart the season."

Arthur has taken over until the end of the campaign, although there is the possibility of the former Parramatta Eels head coach extending his stay at Headingley.

The performance against Warrington highlighted why the Rhinos find themselves outside the play-off picture but Arthur was encouraged by the spirit they showed.

Brad Arthur sits alongside Chev Walker in the stands. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

The 50-year-old is ready to get to work on the issues that have blighted Leeds’ season.

"I was actually pleased that they kept fighting for the full 80 minutes," he said in an interview with the club.

"I was disappointed with the start. We made it really hard for ourselves. That first 10 minutes, we did a lot to beat ourselves with a lot of simple errors.

"There were positive signs but there's some stuff we need to get on top of if we want to turn it around.

"I’m looking forward to wiping the slate clean for the boys and putting a new perspective on it for them.